Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Rise of Non “VC Compatible” SaaS Companies (medium.com)
4 points by transitorykris 253 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



In the Midwest at least bootstrapping is the smart choice for starting a SAAS company. I say that as someone who has started SAAS companies since they were known as ASP's. It doesn't rule out later taking funding, but the longer you wait the more power you have in the relationship with the VC.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: