This same also applies to the author's own Caveat section (that large concatenated files compress better than a collection small files) because the entire stream is compressed roughly in the same single compression stream, which while not as well optimized as the case where the compression has access to optimize a single full file, should adapt better to give better performance with lots of individual files in the stream than compressing them all directly as individual files.
also many small files means that you not just send more header frames, also the whole chatty http/2 protocol sends more data. http/2 is chatty and stateful, that's something people should know about. so the best possible outcome is probably do concat, but don't be so aggressive than on http/1 do concat more when you have more mobile users since http/2 does not fix their mean latency and their bad bandwidth
You are right, my statement is not correct. It certainly does not completely negate the overhead of additional headers. It does greatly reduce it though. So far, I have only heard of compression inefficiency being a real problem when not concatenating. Do you have some examples of header overhead actually being a real issue? Would be happy to update the post.