Helvetica: The Blend, Reinvented (suddencoffee.com)
Sudden Coffee (YC W17) created a new process for blending coffee. Instead of brewing the blend together, each different bean is brewed and dried separately, then combined after the fact.

The main benefit here is being able to customize brewing parameters for each individual coffee. But I'm also excited about what this means for creating custom blends on the fly in smaller batches. Being able to tune the balance very well post brew. Different combinations could be A/B tested with a much faster iteration cycle for instance.




