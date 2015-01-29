Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won’t Cut It (bloomberg.com)
186 points by neuralFatigue 250 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 145 comments



Well over 40% of US electricity is still from coal. Despite all the hype, renewables other than hydroelectric are only 3% in the US.

What's driving energy prices is cheap natural gas. Natural gas is cheap to extract and can be extracted fast. But after a while, it's all gone. Britain's North Sea Gas boom is over.[1] Gas fields also drop off faster than oil fields. The cheap natural gas boom won't last forever. It's created the illusion that the energy problem is over.

Nuclear is discouraging. After Fukushima, nuclear plants are scary. Fukushima was a reasonably good plant which got hit by a larger than expected tsunami and lost site power. That was enough to cause a major disaster. Nuclear now looks like a technology where every decade or two you lose a city. The small-nuclear enthusiasts are a bit scary; some argue they need fewer safety precautions because their reactors can't melt down. What could possibly go wrong? Big, expensive containment vessels are a good thing; when Three Mile Island failed, the containment held it in.

Battery technology will help. Wind and solar are intermittent, and can't carry too much of the load until there's more storage. But it's going to take a lot of batteries.

[1] http://www.crystolenergy.com/assessing-future-north-sea-oil-...


Sorry if this is nitpicky but fyi, coal in 2016 was almost exactly 40%, not 'well over': https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.cf...

But you are absolutely right that its entirely due to natgas and that will maybe last us a decade or two but certainly not three.

In fact its just enough time to build a fleet of nuclear plants, but as you also point out, fear rules that decision far more than physics.

Wind and solar and batteries are awesome, but even in very optimistic case scenarios we need an alternative to coal and the temporary surge of natgas to handle baseload between here and ~2040. It should be nuclear, but, sigh.


> Sorry if this is nitpicky but fyi, coal in 2016 was almost exactly 40%, not 'well over'

Grandparent post was just missing a comma:

"Well, over 40% of US electricity is still from coal"


"Wind and solar and batteries are awesome, but even in very optimistic case scenarios we need an alternative to coal and the temporary surge of natgas to handle baseload between here and ~2040. It should be nuclear, but, sigh. "

Wind and solar's bigger problem isn't really the intermittency of availability of electricity, it's the distribution of availability. It needs a more sophisticated grid. America's grid operators (who also own generators) would be shooting themselves in the foot by upgrading the grid since renewables eat into their bottom line (they want to sell natgas/coal/nuclear electricity, not buy solar from your rooftop or set up windfarms that makes a razor thin profit...).

Utility operator lobbyists thus have a marked tendency to overstate the problem of renewable intermittency.

Nuclear is cost competitive with solar and wind but it's only cost competitive if the liability is capped. Remove the liability cap and mandate that nuclear insurance cover the cost of a Fukushima style cleanup and there's no point in ever building a plant ever again. Whereas if you remove all the tariffs (e.g. things like the 40% solar import taxes) and subsidies, renewable prices probably wouldn't change all that much.


Data on national scale, like the eia stuff you link to, is vital to understanding and debate.

What I realize I don't understand is the meaning of "Generation at Utility Scale Facilities" in the header of the table. What does this exclude and how meaningful is the exclusion?

According to the table, net generation at utility scale has decreased 10% over the last decade. How much of that is driven by non-utility scale generation versus decreased energy usage? (Alternatively non-utility scale generation has outpaced total growth in energy use - I'm ignorant of total consumption data so I don't know what is really going on).

Either way, the numbers do seem to suggest a case for new nuclear generation overall.


Commercial and Residential solar are excluded. Those might add up to half a percent or so. The other 9.5% is probably due to energy efficiency.


Residential solar is hard to pin down because it's "behind the meter"; it doesn't look like generation, it looks like demand reduction.


> But you are absolutely right that its entirely due to natgas and that will maybe last us a decade or two but certainly not three.

Currently our known natural gas reserves will last over a century. And we're still finding vast new pockets of it:

http://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Massive-Natural-Gas-D...


>...But you are absolutely right that its entirely due to natgas and that will maybe last us a decade or two but certainly not three.

Citation? Unfortunately it looks like there are large proven reserves of natural gas:

>...The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that as of January 1, 2014, there were about 2,474 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of technically recoverable resources of dry natural gas in the United States. At the rate of U.S. dry natural gas consumption in 2014 of about 26.6 Tcf per year, the United States has enough natural gas to last about 93 years.

https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=58&t=8

It is unfortunate because for those who care about climate change, there are inevitable methane releases from fracking and from distribution of natural gas and those are now known to be much worse for the atmosphere than previously thought:

>...Back in August, a NOAA-led study measured a stunning 6% to 12% methane leakage over one of the country’s largest gas fields — which would gut the climate benefits of switching from coal to gas. We’ve known for a long time that methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide (CO2), which is released when any hydrocarbon, like natural gas, is burned. But the IPCC’s latest report, released Monday (big PDF here), reports that methane is 34 times stronger a heat-trapping gas than CO2 over a 100-year time scale, so its global-warming potential (GWP) is 34. That is a nearly 40% increase from the IPCC’s previous estimate of 25. ...The IPCC reports that, over a 20-year time frame, methane has a global warming potential of 86 compared to CO2, up from its previous estimate of 72. Given that we are approaching real, irreversible tipping points in the climate system, climate studies should, at the very least, include analyses that use this 20-year time horizon. Finally, it bears repeating that natural gas from even the best fracked wells is still a climate-destroying fossil fuel. If we are to avoid catastrophic warming, our natural gas consumption has to peak sometime in the next 10 to 15 years, according to studies by both the Center for American Progress and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

https://thinkprogress.org/more-bad-news-for-fracking-ipcc-wa...

As we use more and more natural gas, we can expect more and more methane disasters like the leak from Aliso Canyon in CA which was the largest methane leak in US history. This released over 100,000 tons of methane into the atmosphere and required 11,000 residents to be evacuated.

http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-35659947

>...It should be nuclear, but, sigh.

Yea, nuclear has so far been the safest form of base load power we have ever used. Unfortunately anything at all related to nuclear is covered by the media orders of magnitude more than other power sources so people have an understandable perception that it is much more dangerous than other sources of power. What if the Alison Canyon was a nuclear storage site (instead of a natural gas storage site) and 11,000 people had to be evacuated - how much would the media have covered that? Another recent example would be the evacuation at the Oroville dam - almost 200,000 people were forcibly evacuated since the worst case failure scenario would have have been a tidal wave of water 30 feet high rushing down stream. This made the news for maybe a day. I can't blame some for being afraid of nuclear power, but there are many who should know better.


"Yea, nuclear has so far been the safest form of base load power we have ever used. Unfortunately anything at all related to nuclear is covered by the media orders of magnitude more than other power sources so people have an understandable perception that it is much more dangerous than other sources of power."

I thought it was telling that the only world leader who reacted to Fukushima by mandating the end of nuclear power wasn't a hippy but a physicist.

I don't see the problem being that nuclear can't be made safe. I see the problem being that operators are motivated to stretch the margin of safety in order to make a buck and lawmakers appear to be prepared to let them and the one thing nuclear operators will never, ever, ever, EVER stand for is allowing the privatization of that risk (i.e. let insurance companies instead of taxpayers shoulder the risk).


"I thought it was telling that the only world leader who reacted to Fukushima by mandating the end of nuclear power wasn't a hippy but a physicist."

It's worth noting that even formally qualified scientists are susceptible to bias, and politics. There are even scientists who are practising religious adherents.

Angel Merkel was previously the minister for Environment and Nuclear Safety. I'd suggest that is potentially more informative than that she has a doctorate in physical chemistry.


>...I thought it was telling that the only world leader who reacted to Fukushima by mandating the end of nuclear power wasn't a hippy but a physicist.

Are you trying to argue that keeping coal plants and shutting down nuclear plants is a good idea?

From a previous comment someone made, here are the death totals for generating power:

Energy Source Mortality Rate (deaths/trillionkWhr)

Coal – U.S. 10,000 (32% U.S. electricity)

Natural Gas 4,000 (22% global electricity)

Solar (rooftop) 440 (< 1% global electricity)

Wind 150 (2% global electricity)

Nuclear – U.S. 0.1 (19% U.S. electricity)

>...I don't see the problem being that nuclear can't be made safe.

Actually you are wrong - NOTHING can be made 100% safe. Anyone who promises you something is 100% safe is simply a liar. Walking down the sidewalk has risk, much less walking down a street. When making choices the only thing you can do is choose the safer alternative. Planes are safer for a long trip than driving a car, but how many people are afraid to fly vs afraid to drive? Nuclear has has a very good safety record compared to the alternatives (utility solar farms might end up lower, but all others are much higher) but to the people who fear nuclear power, I know the numbers don't really matter - much as the person who is afraid of flying doesn't care it is safer.


"Are you trying to argue that keeping coal plants and shutting down nuclear plants is a good idea?"

Nope. I'm arguing that shutting down both is a good idea - which is why Germany is shutting coal plants too:

https://energytransition.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/germ...

So... straw man?

"Actually you are wrong - NOTHING can be made 100% safe."

I'm pretty sure my implication of "acceptably safe" was fairly clear.

So... another straw man.


>...Nope. I'm arguing that shutting down both is a good idea - which is why Germany is shutting coal plants too:

What you actually wrote was "I thought it was telling that the only world leader who reacted to Fukushima by mandating the end of nuclear power wasn't a hippy but a physicist."

You made an appeal to authority and didn't mention coal in your original statement.

>...which is why Germany is shutting coal plants too

You are somewhat misrepresenting the energy situation in Germany.

>...Coal is still the largest source of power in Germany. ...In 2007 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her party agreed to legislation to phase out Germany's hard coal mining sector. That does not mean that they support phasing out coal in general. There were plans to build about 25 new plants in the coming years. ... No concrete plan is in place to reduce coal-fired electricity generation. As of October 2015, the remaining coal plants still under planning include: Niederaussem, Profen, and Stade. The coal plants currently under construction include: Mannheim, Hamm D, Datteln, and Willhelmshaven. Between 2012 and 2015, six new plants went online. All of these plants are 600–1800 MWe ...A coal phase-out for Germany is implied in Germany's Climate Action Plan 2050, environment minister Barbara Hendricks said in an interview on 21 November 2016.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fossil_fuel_phase-out

To eliminate a non CO2 producing energy source and continue to use the most dangerous source of power which is also the major producer of CO2 for a couple more decades (best case), is pretty irresponsible.

Fukishima was a major accident and resulted in zero deaths to the public. You wrote: "I don't see the problem being that nuclear can't be made safe." and also seemed to approve of an entire county abandoning nuclear power when they are using power sources orders of magnitude more dangerous. It did sound like you meant that any accident from nuclear power would be unacceptable to you since the alternatives Germany will be using for decades are more dangerous to the human health and the environment. You now say that you meant "acceptable risk" - unfortunately that is a somewhat meaningless subjective term. You can only compare a choice against its alternatives and since we know we need to generate terawatts of power for our civilization to function, the real question is what is the relative risk from generating power from different sources. From a previous comment someone made, here are the death totals for generating power:

Energy Source Mortality Rate (deaths/trillionkWhr)

Coal – U.S. 10,000 (32% U.S. electricity)

Natural Gas 4,000 (22% global electricity)

Solar (rooftop) 440 (< 1% global electricity)

Wind 150 (2% global electricity)

Nuclear – U.S. 0.1 (19% U.S. electricity)

If you demand zero risk when producing terrawatts of power, you aren't going to find it. In the same way that if you were afraid of jet travel, all anyone can say to you is that jet travel is safer than driving, not that there will be no plane crashes.


"didn't mention coal in your original statement."

Correct. You brought it up along with the presumption that I'm in favor of it.

>You are somewhat misrepresenting the energy situation in Germany.

Actually I think you are:

"The coal plants currently under construction include: Mannheim, Hamm D, Datteln, and Willhelmshaven. Between 2012 and 2015, six new plants went online."

Plants take a long while to go from planning to complete. These plants were ALL planned and approved before Merkel made her decision. No new coal plant has received a permit since 2009, 2 years prior to Fukushima, meanwhile many others are slated for early closure.

Coal is most assuredly on the way out in Germany, NOT, as you seem to presume, making up for all of the lost nuclear power.

>Fukishima was a major accident and resulted in zero deaths to the public. You wrote: "I don't see the problem being that nuclear can't be made safe." and also seemed to approve of an entire county abandoning nuclear power when they are using power sources orders of magnitude more dangerous.

I approve of them abandoning both, which they are doing. It wasn't ever going to happen overnight and it is ridiculously unrealistic for you to expect that it will.

>You now say that you meant "acceptable risk" - unfortunately that is a somewhat meaningless subjective term. You can only compare a choice against its alternatives and since we know we need to generate terawatts of power for our civilization to function, the real question is what is the relative risk from generating power from different sources.

Do you have a problem with the risks presented by wind and solar which are both replacing the power from the nuclear and coal plants which are slowly going offline in Germany?

Do you have a problem with this trend continuing? I don't.

>Fukishima was a major accident and resulted in zero deaths to the public.

573 deaths are attributed to it, and it's projected that between 130 and 1100 deaths from cancer will be attributable to it.

>If you demand zero risk when producing terrawatts of power, you aren't going to find it.

I'm okay with the risks presented by the solar and wind. Most importantly there are no large scale tail risks for solar and wind, unlike nuclear. Falling off a roof is typically easier to mitigate than cancers following nuclear disasters, too.


>Correct. You brought it up along with the presumption that I'm in favor of it.

No, what I said was "Are you trying to argue that keeping coal plants and shutting down nuclear plants is a good idea?"

>>>You are somewhat misrepresenting the energy situation in Germany.

>Actually I think you are:

No, what I wrote was from the wikipedia page. If you think you are right and they are wrong, you are free to edit the page with more accurate info.

>..."The coal plants currently under construction include: Mannheim, Hamm D, Datteln, and Willhelmshaven. Between 2012 and 2015, six new plants went online." Plants take a long while to go from planning to complete. These plants were ALL planned and approved before Merkel made her decision.

It would obviously have been easier, less disruptive and cheaper to cancel plants that are still in construction and not actually generating power. Much more costly and dangerous to the world to shut down nuclear power plants to build more coal plants.

>...Coal is most assuredly on the way out in Germany, NOT, as you seem to presume, making up for all of the lost nuclear power.

No, I did not say that nor did I imply that. What I said was: "To eliminate a non CO2 producing energy source and continue to use the most dangerous source of power which is also the major producer of CO2 for a couple more decades (best case), is pretty irresponsible." They are using less coal and have finally stopped subsidizing the coal mining industry this year - these are all good things. If they had kept their nuclear power plants, they could have eliminated that many gigawatts of coal burning right away. I don't think what I said was difficult to understand. And as I think you agree, coal is far more deadly than nuclear power.

>...Do you have a problem with the risks presented by wind and solar which are both replacing the power from the nuclear and coal plants which are slowly going offline in Germany?

Replacing coal with any other power source is an improvement - I think everybody (well except those who own a coal mine) agree with that. Roof top solar and wind have been more dangerous than nuclear, but these 2 power sources don't place massive negative externalities on the rest of the world like coal does, so they are preferred over coal.

>...573 deaths are attributed to it, and it's projected that between 130 and 1100 deaths from cancer will be attributable to it.

It is misleading to not put the 573 number in context. These weren't people who were killed by an explosion or radiation poisoning, etc, but instead were labelled as "disaster-related" in the areas near the nuclear power plant. This is when a local death was considered to not be directly caused by a tragedy but by a "fatigue or the aggravation of a chronic disease due to the disaster". With the earthquake causing more than 18 thousand dead or missing and 6 thousand injured, extensive structural damage, including fires in many areas, etc. It isn't clear how well one can separate out the stress of moving people out of the area with the stress caused by a massive earthquake and its 11 thousand aftershocks. Other reports don't reference that claim.

Both the WHO and UNSCLEAR reports predicted any deaths from radiation would be low enough to not be detectable in the statistics - and they based this on using the linear no-threshold model. I think your 130-1100 deaths estimate was from a report done by Stanford and in that report, the range was 15-1100, not 130-1100. (It isn't clear to me how the Stanford report got its numbers.)

>...I'm okay with the risks presented by the solar and wind.I think of any death as being a tragedy, whether it makes the news or not.

I think of any death as being a tragedy, whether it makes the news or not.


>I thought it was telling that the only world leader who reacted to Fukushima by mandating the end of nuclear power wasn't a hippy but a physicist.

What was telling is she didn't want to do it but was forced by public opinion, the fact that she proceed to run to the front of the parade notwithstanding.


> Nuclear now looks like a technology where every decade or two you lose a city.

No, it's a technology where if you use power plants decades out of date, that have known safety issues, and then cover-up the magnitude of the problem once a catastrope occurs then you have a very expensive clean-up operation.

Cleaning up Fukushima will be expensive, there's no denying it, but it's arguably the case that the Deepwater Horizon rig mess could cost significantly more.


Moreover, what's driving low natgas prices in the US is the use of hydraulic fracturing -- 'fracking' -- which injects some fluid, often water, horizontally along an entire layer of shale to free the trapped gas. This technique enabled formations like the Marcellus Shale [1] in WV, PA, OH, NY to be economically viable to extract, and this formation grew to be the largest producer of natgas in the US.

There are many unanswered questions about the long-term impact of hydraulic fracturing on seismic stability and on groundwater, and the technique is under scrutiny in many parts of the world. Predictably favored by energy-lobbyists and opposed by environmentalists, fracking remains a contentious issue whose future in the US could depend on a "simple" party change -- hardly a sure bet.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcellus_Formation


Oklahoma is getting some answers. Try their interactive earthquake map. Look at earthquakes in 2016 vs 2010 vs the 1980s. They show disposal wells on the same map. The big problem is not the fracking injection itself, but disposal wells for all the waste fluid involved.

[1] https://earthquakes.ok.gov/what-we-know/earthquake-map/


Natural gas is great as an energy that can be used "on demand", combined with wind and solar, there is a lot of synergy (use NG when wind and solar can't meet demand). We could build out renewables so that we don't deplete NG for just routine energy uses.


My impression (from talking to engineers at my local electric utility here in the southwest US) is exactly that: renewables can be unpredictable, and not always available when demand is high. NG generators, unlike coal or nuclear, are relatively easy to spin up on demand. (Perhaps someone more knowledgeable out there could fill in details.)

I do think there are many experiments with different storage technologies to smooth out supply, so this particular advantage of NG could change in the next few years.


For the U.S., I think the cost overruns of nuclear have been a bigger problem than change of public opinion due to Fukushima. If Westinghouse's four new units at the Summer (South Carolina) and Vogtle (Georgia) plants had come in on time and on budget, there would be states and regions willing to build more nuclear, even if it remained unpopular in many parts of the country. But the extent of the construction problems there and Westinghouse's subsequent bankruptcy are going to discourage any new construction and financing for a while.


why do you exclude hydroelectric?


Too geography dependent, and we will probably never build another large hydro project because of the environmental impacts.


Great quote: "All the good dam sites were gone by 1940".

The ideal dam site is Hoover Dam. One dam at a narrow point created a large lake with a high drop for power generation. No population to displace; the surrounding land is desert. Few other sites in the world are that good.

There's nothing anywhere near that good left in the US. China has some good hydro sites in the west, and they're building hydroelectric dams there. Million-volt DC lines going thousands of kilometers are being used to move the power to the loads in eastern China.


Not the OP, but usually hydro is excluded because it's "old renewable" and most potential sources have already been developed.


Due to silting, most hydro isn't really renewable either iiuc. It's just looks that way for long enough that we tend to talk about it that way.


Reservoirs filling with silt may reduce storage which would turn the dam in to a run of river plant. Less control over when the electricity is made. Also reservoirs could be dredged out to allow the silt to continue its way downstream.


Trump can slow the decline of coal consumption but he can't reverse it. Investors in new generating plants expect them to operate for decades. The regulatory pendulum is going to swing back against coal within a decade. The optimal thing to do if you own an old coal plant is to run it as much as you profitably can right now, don't invest in major upgrades for the future, and be ready to scrap it whenever the EPA resumes actually protecting the environment.

The Chekhov's gun waiting to go off in electricity demand is electric vehicles. When they become a non-trivial part of transportation they'll be the biggest new demand driver for electricity in two generations. Hopefully they'll arrive in a big way shortly after the big wave of coal retirements is finished; otherwise they could keep marginal coal units lingering for a while longer.


>>Trump can slow the decline of coal consumption but he can't reverse it.

He doesn't want to reverse it. He doesn't give a shit about coal. He only wants their votes, and the votes of similar industries who will view him as a defender of old-school industry.


Same could be said for solar? The sunbelt is/was heavy on coal for energy production. Solar is a great fit for the sunbelt. The federal government subsidizing solar adoption is a direct transfer of money to southern states as well as a direct negative on WV/WY economies.

What is the relative value of marginal votes from those different areas...


This isn't about the votes from coal miners. It's about what coal stands for in the minds of rural white voters.


Exactly right. Coal mining as a job has declined much more than coal as fuel. It's just easier to blame regulations and outsourcing than to admit that people can't compete with machines in energy production and manufacturing.


I used to hear that electric vehicles would help to absorb the excess solar and wind that need to be overbuilt because that's cheaper/easier/better than burning gas or building batteries.

I seem to recall reading a study that suggested that surprisingly few electric bus or delivery van fleets would be required to soak up this cheap electricity and tame demand fluctuations but more recently I heard people saying that it's going to be a problem/disaster.

I'm not sure if there's new knowledge or it's just become a popular talking point.


I think that wind is a great fit for EV charging already. Wind power output tends to be higher in the middle of the night, when other kinds of electrical demand are lower and EVs are mostly parked and plugged in. Using EVs to absorb daytime solar peak output would require more work, like getting lots of charger ports in parking garages and parking lots.


I don't know if it'll be as big as you think. It takes a fair amount of power to actually refine gasoline.


I'd love it if you could point me to a source quantifying how much electrical energy from the grid refineries use. Refineries expend a lot of energy turning crude into motor fuel but AFAICT most of that is made by consuming some of the input crude itself (for hydrogen and process heat). None of the citations I've found so far for high refinery energy use quantify the electrical demand they pull from the grid. So while I'm sure that reduced oil refinery use will lower primary energy use I'm not sure how much electrical demand it will free up.


There's some numbers here:

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_pnp_capfuel_dcu_nus_a.htm

and here:

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_pnp_refp2_dc_nus_mbbl_a.htm

Which suggest 46,860 million kilowatt hours of grid electricity used.

577,245 thousand barrels of motor gasoline produced.

Which works out to 2kWh per gallon (but ignores the fact that lots of other non-gasoline products are produced as part of the same process).

I've seen estimates where if it was 4kW per gallon, then EVs are kind of breaking even and there would be no increase in electricity usage. I'd wildly estimate that maybe only .2 kWh would actually be saved since kerosene etc. would still need to be refined.

It's actually possible, that if a carbon tax was imposed, then refineries would use more grid electricity sourced from wind/solar/nuclear/hydro as a cost saving measure rather than burn fossil fuels.


I'm glad we're leaving a lot of coal in the ground, but for different reasons. If society as a whole ever slides backwards (due to global war, horrific disease, etc), it leaves a lot of fairly easily extractable energy for the future generation that survives. Dark way of looking at it, I know.


There are actually things like peat moss[1], which are a semi-renewable energy, which I see being far more useful in a "dark age" scenario.

Not to say, it's not good to keep coal in the ground for the same reason. Just thought I would share another tid-bit lol

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sphagnum


peat extraction is extremely harmful to the environment due to large amounts of carbondioxide and methane released by the extraction process. Calling it "semi-renewable" is highly misleading. It's a really destructive source of energy.

(As far as I'm aware most peat extraction happens not for energy usage, but for gardening and agricultural use - but the harm is the same.)


There are peat moss power plants in Ireland.

I agree it's destructive, but it is actually classified as semi-renewable because it takes "only" a thousand years or so to develop (where oil is millions). In the case at hand, we were discussing a "dark ages" scenario where we end up regressing a bit. I was just bringing up that there are alternatives to coal (also destructive).

FYI peat covers approximately 2% of the earths surface, and around 7% of it is used in agriculture, gardening, and energy[1].

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peat


If we only need to power a dark-age "amount" of technology, windmills and water-wheels (or small hydroelectric dams if you're lucky in choice-of-location) would cover more than enough, no? And it's not like any of those are hard to build, or require any advanced principles; they get more efficient as your tech-base improves, but people living on frontiers in the 1800s were knocking them together for their family homes as soon as electricity became a thing that anyone had any use for.

And that's assuming we don't still have access to, say, the hardcopy US Patent filing records. You could get very far indeed with basic metalworking + modern knowledge of the optimal energy-collecting shapes for rotor blades.


True, but the condensed energy of fossil fuels would allow for tansportation and communication between otherwise isolated settlements, and greatly increase mining efficiency. As I recall the first steam engine was used to clear out leaded mines using steam pressure. Keeping existing people networked together allows for the exchange of people, ideas, services, goods, etc, drastically accelerating development


Have you ever seen a large peat moss power plant? Ireland has some. They're gross polluters.


I have, I wasn't saying it's a great idea - just that there are alternatives to coal that are more renewable and readily available.


Who thought that was a good idea?


Once we're saturated enough with solar I can't imagine there being an easier ad-hoc way to generate energy for small groups in the post-apocalypse. I think you're right though that coal is the ultimate society at-scale fallback.


Hear hear! Ive always thought that in the case of a not quite extinction level event amd society/knowledge slides backwards, having easily accessible fossil fuels would help kickstart a new industrial revolution.


interesting. the widespread dissemination of knowledge should make it easier to bootstrap ourselves up even after an apocalypse, but we certainly have tried to use up the easily accessible energy and minerals.


Most of the dissemination is digital, which isn't so helpful if there is anything that kills power supplies. Saving coal might be a good part of a global disaster recovery plan, but I think we'll need the whole plan before we can really tell if it is a useful part of one.


Was hard to get through the rhetoric and falsehoods like "When the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, the marginal cost of that electricity is essentially free"

I read on until "The natural gas that comes out of these wells is practically free"

Then I had to give up because its obvious propaganda with no real interest in the truth. I am all for clean energy, but unfactual propaganda isnt good for anyone.


Perhaps you misunderstood what marginal cost means. It is the cost of generating one additional unit of power on an already​ existing infrastructure. It takes expense to mine an additional ton of coal, transport it to a power plant, burn it and convert it into electricity even after the underlying infrastructure is setup. It doesn't for solar and wind.


That falls under "rhetoric" the author takes a small unit of time "when sun is shining and wind is blowing" to then use the word "free". Thats cherry picking to the extreme and rhetoric 101. It is used to paint a picture that does not really exist. What happens to solar and wind when its night and the wind is still? By cherry picking and creating a scene which doesnt truly exist it paints a false picture of the efficiency of solar at this moment. Hence why I used "rhetoric".

I could also say that is a falsehood in the practicle sense because of what it left out but that wasnt my original intention. My falsehood statement was to include the part about shale which since shale fields are limited its simply not true.

We could further get into UV rays breakin down solar panels etc but that really wasnt my point. I dont expect people to see the rhetoric and falsehoods used in this article but it stood out to me like a sore thumb so I commented.

Nor was I somehow saying save coal or coal is more efficient etc. It was only a comment on the rhetoric and falshoods I saw in a very short span of words.


I don't think anyone here is being fooled by the "rhetoric".

This is a forum for people who are inclined toward entrepreneurship, who understand basic economic terms like marginal cost without additional explanation.

Marginal cost is the only appropriate measure for discussing what even becomes a challenge where/when electric energy approaches non-scarcity — for example you may not have a use for it, but it requires resources if you wanted to sell that energy to a far away aluminum smelter.

I've had a discussion before where some one was convinced that "servicing debt" was a misleading term, because the debt wasn't being paid down at all. Hopefully we can agree that that is an absurd argument. Terms either mean what they do or not.


This article is being read by other people besides on HN. My comment was directed at the overall quality and rhetoric/falshoods used in article not how it effects HN readers or to try to save them from themselves.


It is not rhetoric, it is jargon.

Marginal cost is something that people who study economics would instantly understand, to the point where they would be confused as to why others are confused.

It means something very specific, but it is very common to talk about in economics.

I will throw around the term accidently, without even realizing that it would make some people confused.

Capital costs vs marginal costs is an important concept, and definitely appropriate to talk about in the energy sector. But you of course have to explain it.


I was not speaking to what marginal cost is, I was speaking to the reason they chose to use the term marginal cost and also chose to pin it to sunny/windy and free.

Some are assuming I did not see "marginal" in there, but the rhetoric angle is exactly why author chose marginal cost. It was simply to get the word "free" in there and then again author used "free" when speaking about shale.


i used to work on the trading desk of an energy company that had hydro resources. the bid for hydro to clear the stack was always something like $0.10 ie, essentially free. Note: the clearing price was _always_ set by the last generating units offer price which tends to be coal/gas (here in NZ). If there was no clearing price, the offer price of hydro/solar/geothermal would go up to something like the Wighted Average Cost of Capital but there would competitive pressure from the other players to keep a lid on it. to a first order approx. in a _really_ complex industry/market it is absolutely OK to say installed wind/solar/hydro is free to run.


I don't understand. If someone is giving out free balloons but only during certain hours, you shouldn't call it free?


As rhetoric I would compare it more with "I will be giving everyone free balloons all day while supplies last!" and the supply is one balloon. Sounds great but reality is vastly different.

Again though I dont expect everyone to see the rhetoric I see.


One balloon? Maybe if renewables exploded after half an hour.

The solar-power equivalent would be a balloon every few minutes every weekday, but they run on a strange calendar and you can't predict when weekends happen.

I just don't see how a supply that's unpredictable on a short-term basis, but very predictable on a long-term basis, disqualifies it from being "free". 


   Again though I dont expect everyone to see the rhetoric I see.
When you get to this point, it's a good time to ask yourself if you are tilting at windmills, in my experience.


The "free" balloons were paid for to be produced before being given away as ads.

The production of energy has always the costs, and some interested parties attempt to hide them to make them an easier sell.


It's not about hiding costs, it's about capital cost vs. marginal cost. When marginal cost is near-zero, you get significantly different economic behavior from something that has a balance of capital and marginal costs.


> When the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, the marginal cost of that electricity is essentially free

The marginal cost for additional GW is essentially free. The marginal cost totally ignores capital cost and just involves operational costs, which are (?)nothing for solar and (?)low for wind.


Could you explain why you think that's a misrepresentation?

Why do you think "essentially free" marginal renewable cost is a falsehood? The difference between lettings the electrons flow and not letting the electrons flow on an installed plant is what, exactly? That's what's being referenced.

Though there's lots of data to support the article, they do leave out the cost of extracting natural gas from the "practically free" wells. What is that cost?

>unfactual propaganda isnt good for anyone.

As I see it, the article's thrust is true. I'd love to be proven wrong though, with some facts, if you can provide them. 


  Why do you think "essentially free" marginal
  renewable cost is a falsehood?
Unless you can control the sun, the cost for one extra kilowatt of solar power is the cost of a 1kw solar panel?


That's the capital cost. You pay it up front and never again for the lifetime of the device.

The marginal cost is the price of producing one extra kilowatt-hour on your already-purchased panel.


More and more people are turning to Molten Salt Nuclear Reactors, like Liquid Fluoride Thorium Breeders, If Kirk Sorensen and others are right this will revolutionize energy (and probably not just energy but mining, water desalination etc.) as we know it unlike wind or solar ever could. Natural gas and coal should die once and for all as they are as dirty as it gets. I strongly believe we are ready for truly nuclear future.


"more and more"

There's lots of talk, and boy would I ever love to see these actually happen!

However, there's stuff that a utility can design and install toady, and there's stuff that's decade out. For nuclear, deployment of "understood" designs can take a decade, easily.

The other thing about these new nuclear reactors, I don't ever hear anybody talk about them being much cheaper than current reactors. That should be one of the key selling points. They need to be cheap enough that they can run at, say, 50% capacity over the course of a day to follow the demand curve. Right now nuclear runs continuously at near maximum in order to be economical.

Wind and solar are getting cheaper. Storage is getting cheaper. These new nuclear technologies don't need to compete with natural gas and coal, they need to compete with the cost in 20 years of renewables with 30%-50% of that energy getting stored.

In any case, I'd love to see these technologies enter production so that we have a more diverse energy pool. But I don't think it does them any favors to pretend that they're further along than they actually are.


Molten salt reactors require an external chemical plant processing radioactive materials. Radioactive chemical plants are a huge headache. If anything goes wrong, there's a huge mess and another long-term toxic waste site. Hanford (a PUREX plant) and Pantex (in Texas) are both now toxic waste sites.

Every nuclear reactor design that has something complicated going on in the radioactive section has had serious problems. Gas-cooled reactors leak. (Ft. St. Vrain was so promising.) Pebble bed reactors jam. (The one in Germany is permanently jammed and can't be disassembled.) Sodium reactors have sodium fires. Ones with attached chemical plants have problems with handling of hazardous materials. It's discouraging.

Ordinary water-based reactors have a simple radioactive section. All the complexity is outside. Yet even those have problems.

Hyman Rickover on this subject:

An academic reactor or reactor plant almost always has the following basic characteristics: (1) It is simple. (2) It is small. (3) It is cheap. (4) It is light. (5) It can be built very quickly. (6) It is very flexible in purpose ("omnibus reactor"). (7) Very little development is required. It will use mostly “off-the-shelf” components. (8) The reactor is in the study phase. It is not being built now.

On the other hand, a practical reactor plant can be distinguished by the following characteristics: (1) It is being built now. (2) It is behind schedule. (3) It is requiring an immense amount of development on apparently trivial items. Corrosion, in particular, is a problem. (4) It is very expensive. (5) It takes a long time to build because of the engineering development problems. (6) It is large. (7) It is heavy. (8) It is complicated.


There's one problem with nuclear that probably will never be overcome: it takes around 20 years from commissioning to the eventual connection of a nuclear power plant to the grid.

You can have an equivalent in solar, wind + storage in less than three years. That's 17 years of not producing electricity.


"You can have an equivalent in solar, wind + storage in less than three years."

A nuclear power plant can crank out 5 gigawatts.

There aren't any solar or wind plants of that capacity that were constructed in any amount of time, much less three years.


A utility scale solar farm can go from first concrete pouring to selling electricity in one year. And you can build a lot of farms in one year in parallel. For example, last year the United States installed ~10 GW of utility scale PV, mostly in farms under 200 MW each.

Based on EIA data, in 2016 the capacity factor of US nuclear power was 92.5%. Utility scale PV was 27.2% and wind was 34.7%: https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.cf...

Based on 2016 capacity factors you need to install a total of 17 gigawatts-peak of American utility scale PV or 13.3 GWp of wind to match the annual energy production of 5 gigawatts-peak of nuclear reactors. Last year the US completed about 10 GWp of utility scale PV and 8.2 GWp of wind (5.57 real annualized gigawatts, assuming same 2016 capacity factors going forward).

Storage, though? Nobody's going to install sufficient storage in the next 3 years that you could shut down the nearest reactor without burning more natural gas. Large scale storage is just starting to enter the mainstream.


"For example, last year the United States installed ~10 GW of utility scale PV"

So if a nuclear plant has 92% capacity factor, and a solar plant has 27%, that means a 5 GW nuclear plant would require about 17 GW of solar to replace it. In other words, there was less than 2/3 of a nuke's capacity of solar installations last year. Total. For the entire country.


"A nuke's capacity" -- not quite. There are only a handful of nuclear plants running with net capacity over 5000 MW. The largest nuclear plant in the US is Palo Verde: 3942 MW from 3 reactors. The sole reactor to enter operation in the US last year, Watts Bar 2, generates 1165 MW net: https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/CountryStatistics/ReactorDetails.a...

So multiplying capacities and capacity factors, for 2016 we get:

2016 nuclear: 0.925 * 1165 = 1078 MW

2016 utility PV: 0.272 * 10000 = 2720 MW

2016 utility wind: 0.347 * 8200 = 2845 MW

Last year's large scale wind and solar installations would be expected to produce as much electricity, annually, as 5 reactors like Watts Bar 2. Watts Bar 2 is pretty typical as far as capacity goes. The four new AP1000 reactors under construction in the US are each 1117 MW net, for example.

I personally hope that the US continues to build enough reactors to regain and maintain the institutional competence that was lost after the last wave of builds ended in the 1980s. Nuclear power has an excellent safety record, no air pollution, and is easier to manage at high penetration levels than wind/PV. But when I'm crunching the numbers I estimate that renewables will grow faster in North America for the foreseeable future; renewable projects scale down better, are cheaper per MWh generated even adjusting for capacity factor [1], and are much faster to go from first concrete pouring to first revenue.

[1] Cheaper per MWh than observed real-world prices for reactors currently under construction. Some older reactors can produce electricity at significantly lower costs.


Last year China added 23GW of wind power.

Adjusted for the capacity factor that's over 5.75GW. Sure, it's not one plant, but quite possibly most of that capacity wasn't commissioned until 2013. Better still, they're just getting started with this.

The beauty of this power source is that it scales great - instead of erecting one 7MW turbine you can do that with any number of them, limited only by your budget.

Meanwhile it takes 5 years to construct a single 1GW block of nuclear and you can't just simultaneously start building another one next to it.

Nuclear won't win, because it's expensive and doesn't scale well.


"Nuclear won't win, because it's expensive and doesn't scale well."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_power_stations

I see several nuclear plants on that list, but not one solar or wind plant.

I think perhaps claims about the latter being "less expensive" and "scaling well" should wait until they've actually been economically operated at scale.


Yeah, and fusion is just around the corner...

I wonder why the tech community has this infatuation with nuclear power. Ever since I registered my three-digit slashdot account, I've been reading exactly this post, just that the type of reactor people dream of seems to change every five years or so. Good to know it's "Liquid Fluoride Thorium Breeders", right now.

Meanwhile, solar power has lowered prices by a factor of 10 or so and is on a clear trajectory to beat fossile fuels on costs, without subsidies.

I'm suspecting there is something cultural going on here–maybe some instinct to seek out what others perceive as dangerous? Beats me...


Solar and wind weren't all that practical until relatively recently (the past five years or so?). If you've been following this stuff a long time, nuclear really was the one hope for getting away from fossil fuels. It takes a long time for people's thinking to readjust once something like that changes.


I've noticed that too, and though I think there's maybe a tiny bit of wanting to counteract the public perception of nuclear as more dangerous than other sources, I think that it probably has other tech related ambitions.

Science fiction commonly has nuclear reactors at the core of energy for space travel. For extremely long hauls it's compact in terms of volume and weight. As far as I can tell.

So nuclear has a history of being the "future." So tech-related people like it for that reason. We're not going to get personal jet-cars for transit either, most likely. But there's that hint of a dream in tech culture.

Any reasonable carbon-neutral energy plan that I've seen uses at least a bit of nuclear. It won't be the backbone, and it's unlikely that its performance characteristics or cost will change much, but the rest of the century will likely see a consistent amount of nuclear energy, given the longevity of existing reactors.


"I wonder why the tech community has this infatuation with nuclear power."

Because it works.


> Because it works.

Not cost effectively, which is why even with existing protections from generally-applicable liability standaeds the industry demands greater direct subsidies and/or liability shields and without them has no interest in building new plants.


"industry demands greater direct subsidies"

Can you provide some examples of grid-scale solar or wind projects that don't get massive government subsidies?


Apparently the answer is no.


"Yeah, and fusion is just around the corner..."

Fusion probably would have been if funding for nuclear fusion research had been kept at the same level as it was in the 70s. It took a deep dive after that though for reasons which most people can probably guess.


Fusion hit a technological barrier that only until recently meant extremely huge hard to build plants to have any hope of positive energy return. Those required many billions of investments just to study physics before any considerations of practical power plants.

Fortunately recent progress allowed newer designs that are much cheaper [1]. That is the reason that we got startups investing in fusion. It is still not pocket money, but at least the scale of investments is 1e8 USD, not 1e10 as before.

[1] https://www.google.no/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/environment/...


A new generation of students who grow up doing math in VR will solve the plasma containment geometry problem, which is one of the major fusion hurdles.


Just like a new generation of engineers doing math on computers would give us flying cars?


No, we don't need flying cars so that won't happen.


"If wishes were horses we beggars would ride."


It's not a wish it's a prediction.


Are there any of these types actually created yet?


One was created in 1960 and ran for 5 years but was shut down under Nixon administration due to various unrelated reasons.

But it was not creating fuel itself and it had some issue with corrosion which would have been fixed. There was not one built since and a lot of documentation was lost but luckily saved by NASA.

In last 10 years more and more people are working on them, specially India and China but also USA (Bill Gates is working on similar thing among others)


More and more people? Who? Where are these reactor types being operated commercially for electric power generation?


Coal was dead long before Trump was elected. The fact that he and the majority of the GoP continue to lack the political will to tell their people the truth does not change this.

The worst victims of all of this are of course the people being told that coal is coming back, that the way that their fathers made a solid living will someday return so they continue sitting in a pit of addiction and despair, waiting for their ship to come in while the politicians get ever fatter.


I don't think they lack the political will, they just realize that paying lip service to the coal communities keeps them as their constituents, rather than letting those people come to the realization that their needs would be much better served by the other guys.


Isn't this point exactly what is meant by saying that they lack the political will?


I see "political will" more as the motivation to actually do things. I don't see the GOP really doing anything on the front of advancing coal, they just say they're in the coal communities' corners. In that sense, being honest or not on the subject isn't an issue of political will.


I fail to see how anyone would even think that it's possible to bring back coal.


For about a century, coal has been the cheapest, most reliable fuel for utility-scale power generation. For most of the eastern seaboard, coal has only been supplanted by natural gas (slowly) over the last ten years. Competing fuel price fluctuations dictated the change. Natural gas prices before fracking were both higher and much more volatile. There have been periods of ebb and flow that many workers and their families have managed to "wait out" in the past.

Further, if you've lived your entire life in a coal town, the sheer scale of the plants, mines, railroads, and other infrastructure can make them seem permanent, reliable. It is very difficult to imagine so much specialized infrastructure simply ... going away.

Imagine if you had spent your entire life as a datacenter tech, as had your father. You knew the business inside and out, understood the network of suppliers, the customers, the hardware, everything. You've gotten into arguments about different rack configurations and which you prefer to work on. This is your career. You got into this business because it would provide a stable life for you and your family, and you were damn good at it. Then people started telling you that we would no longer need datacenters - at all - in 5 years because there were now cheaper, better alternatives. You wouldn't believe them.


Why shouldn't I believe them? Assuming they are pointing to the datacenter equivalents of wind/solar/nuclear energy as the reason why datacenter use is shrinking.

Edit: Did you mean to imply that Coal is not actually going away because the 'cheaper alternatives' are fake?


Mainly Natural Gas.

https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/browser/#/topic/0?agg=2...


The EIA needs to work on responsive web design.


Wind and solar are non-starters. They're more expensive than coal and they can't cover base load.

Nuclear could cover base load but is orders of magnitude more expensive (up-front) than coal. Huge investment, huge regulatory burden, huge political risk. Until recently, we hadn't built a new nuclear plant in the country for decades. [0] Coal is cheap and reliable. Always has been.

What's killing coal is low, non-volatile natural gas prices from shale fracking.

[0] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/20...


Coal has vast negative externalities. The toll on health and lost productivity alone are large, not to mention its affects on the climate.

http://www8.nationalacademies.org/onpinews/newsitem.aspx?Rec...


That's true, and unrelated to the conversation at hand or anything I said. If those externalities were priced in, much of the relative cost description I gave would be wrong.

But they aren't. That's not to say they shouldn't be - just that right now the fact is that they aren't.


If I worked in an industry, and a new competitor came out that was initially more expensive, but killed less people, I'm not sure I'd be that surprised if my work started to dry up in favor of the less deadly alternative(s).

If at least one of the alternatives was cheaper too, then I would surmise the game was up.


If you were an arms manufacturer you would be thoroughly unconcerned.


While your witty retort made me laugh, unless you are suggesting that coal power stations are weapons designed to kill people living near them, I think you are missing the point.


I'm suggesting that, pretty much by definition, externalized costs do not get factored into economic decisions.


Unfortunately for coal, not all of its problems are externalities as much as they used to be. If your customer is paying for it, even if not directly in the price you charge, that can alter their behaviour, as we are seeing around the world.


To the extent that customers actually change their behavior, that is a positive development. I'm not sure the effect size is particularly large.

Efficiency programs have been pretty successful, and the overall trend in power consumption (in the US) is negative for now, which is great. But relatively few people even know what fuels are used to supply their power, so I'm not sure how easily consumers can respond.


Coal production hasn't actually changed that much over the last decades. It has just moved west, and become muh more efficient.

(Unfortunately...)


So disgusting that the biggest threat to coal is natural gas, yet it's being blamed on environmental regulation. Do Scott Pruitt et. al really believe they're going to juice the economy, or are they cynically handing political favors to their wealthy friends?


If coal is so great and cheap, then why is no one building new coal plants? Over the past few years wind and solar account for ~40% of new generation capacity and natural gas makes up the rest. Based on your comment, one would expect to either see only natural gas capacity being built out or some mix of natural gas and coal. That is not what is happening and it's because wind and solar are cheaper than coal in several areas of the country.


I feel like you and I don't disagree, but for some reason you think we do. Natural gas is replacing coal for base load generation because it is cheaper.

from wind-watch.org:

> "How does wind power affect base load? Wind power has no effect on base load.

https://www.wind-watch.org/faq-electricity.php


Well, you said wind and solar are more expensive than coal and I am saying they are not (hence why they are being built out like crazy). You seem to be arguing that wind and solar cannot replace coal since there are intermittent. I think that is wrong.


Okay, cool.

When power generation companies demonstrate that you are correct and replace their base load production capacity with solar and wind I will (joyfully) eat crow. That isn't really happening right now, though. Natural gas is replacing coal and non-hydro renewables make up a very small fraction of overall capacity.

https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.cf...


Solar power is currently following Moore's law.

Prices are cutting in half every 2 years.

There is not a whole lot more price cuts that need to happen before Solar is at grid parity, and cheaper than coal.

In places like Hawaii it is already way way cheaper than any other available power solution.


In order to cover base load solar + utility scale battery deployments need to be cheaper than a coal plant in terms of TCO.

You're not wrong, and of course things like a carbon tax could change the economics substantially, but base load generation is not going to be solved by cheaper panels alone.


[flagged]


Absent regulation like a carbon tax that would change the economics substantially, coal is pretty unlikely to disappear completely in our lifetimes. In the short term, there is a lot of regulatory risk involved in natural gas from shale fracking - prices could suddenly skyrocket and having coal as a backup is absolutely essential for power generation companies. In the long term, there is a lot of uncertainty about when utility-scale battery tech, molten salt nuclear, or other base load generation tech will become cost effective on a TCO basis.

It's much easier to assume those that disagree with us are ignorant than to assume that we are ignorant of something and seek out alternative explanations for their beliefs.

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/01/29/opinion/nicholas-kristof-...


[flagged]


There is always uncertainty when predicting the future.

Reasonable people - especially those who are starting with different assumptions and data - can come to different conclusions about which outcome is most likely.


You should talk to some folks involved in economic development who have experience with politics and attitudes in W. Virginia. What I've heard is the coal lobby still has the most money and power and politicians are behaving in a short sighted manner in order to appease coal and protect themselves. It would take a lot of courage and political capital to burn (no pun intended) to tell the truth to the state about the future of coal. It's part hope part cronyism.

W. Virginians are notoriously undereducated. So it will take a while but eventually the truth will be known and a day of reckoning will come.

To be fair my undereducated family in neighboring rural Virginia truly believed Trump "will bring the jobs back". They were aghast when I showed them a video of Tim Cook on 60 minutes explaining that those (manufacturing) jobs aren't coming back.


I grew up in West Virginia. You could not get elected in that state if you told the truth about coal jobs never coming back. So our politicians continue to pay lip service to the idea that "if we just de-regulate the coal industry, we can put WV miners back to work".

I didn't grow up in the coal mining regions of the state and I've since moved away, but it is depressing watching the citizens of my home state consistently vote against their own interests due to outright fabrications and lip service paid to them by gutless politicians who lack the backbone to tell them the truth.

West Virginia has a lot to offer and I do believe the people there could pull themselves up by their bootstraps if they accepted the fact that coal is the past and the state needs to move forward into new industries/the future.


You have the luxury of not depending on it coming back in order to earn a living again.

I'm not saying it's a good thing they believe it, I'm saying the conned is still the victim: it's the conartist that should be punished, and the GOP has been conning Appalachia for decades.


The real solution is how do you get the people being conned to recognize that they are being conned and quit voting for the people conning them. If there wasn't a payout (e.g. people being (re)elected), then it wouldn't be happening.


Oh, they know they're being conned, they're not stupid.

It's just that they believe that both sides are conning them, and they vote for the most appealing set of lies.


Or for the side that displays some empathy along with the lies.


I mean one could make a very similar argument between the displaced coal miners and the people who still work for a failing startup. You want to believe the good times are coming again and that desire to believe can override a lot of really good logical thinking.

Americans are hopeful, it's our single greatest strength and the source of our most disastrous failings.


I think that comparison is a little weak. Most startups fail but some still succeed, and those working for the startups that are failing can look at the success stories and aspire to that, and it's not completely unreasonable for them to do so.

Meanwhile there's no coal mining company that's booming while others flounder. The whole industry is shrinking. It'd be more like if cell phones were becoming obsolete in favor of cranial implants or something, but you were still working on a social app for Android.


Well I mean staying at that specific startup. Obviously the industry is fine. Maybe you really like the company, maybe you really like the coworkers, maybe the coffee's real good, maybe you just hate change. Whatever the reason that attachment can keep you at a place long after you know you should've left.


As far as I can see everyone with half a chance for it has been conning Appalachia, or trying to, for pretty much as long as it's been recognizably a place.


>> The fact that he and the majority of the GoP continue to lack the political will to tell their people the truth does not change this.

The end incentive of a politician is to win and retain power. The means to the end this is to take popular positions and be seen to do something about issues voters care about. They're doing precisely that.


Not defending Trump, but what you expect?

"We are backing nuclear"

"This time it will be good"

Can you see a populist saying that?


Trump is really a bad example, I don't think he believes most of what he says, he just says what he thinks people want to hear. In that way he's less to blame, he's guilty because he used it as a convenient way to score points.

The ones truly complicit in the Great Lie know who they are, and I have a feeling their day of judgement is closer than they want to believe.


"Coal was dead long before Trump was elected."

Coal still accounts for 28% of total world energy production (behind only oil, at 31%) and about 41% of the world's electricity production (way ahead of natural gas, at about 27%).

It's not going anywhere, dude.


Solar appears to be on an exponential. If true, no one is prepared for where that will take us in just two to four years!


I disagree with the metrics here. In the US Hydro power is not considered renewable yet it powers roughly a third of Canadians. Quebec's Hydro Power also powers a large part of New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.


I think they're focused on newly-built renewables rather than hydroelectric which was built decades ago by massive government subsidy and seems unlikely to see real expansion given environmental concerns re: fish spawning, etc.


In British Columbia over 50 new hydro electric plants have been built in the last 30 years by private industry. People may say they are subsidized since they often get $100/MWH for the first 30 years of operation but that is the price that must be offered to mobilize investment and it isn't much higher than the projected construction cost from the site C dam which would have much better economies of scale and the Construction cost doesn't include the 30 years of studies and consultation BC hydro did whereas that is covered by the 100$/MWH for the private hydro plants.

Here is a list of Independent power producers in BC https://www.bchydro.com/content/dam/BCHydro/customer-portal/...


And yet his energy plan is to cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that’s never coming back: coal.

Wait! Hold it right there! Are you trying to tell me that "clean coal" is not coming back? </sarcasm>


[flagged]


From the Newsweek link:

"Editor's note: The author of this piece, Randy Simmons, is the Charles G. Koch professor of political economy at Utah State University. He's also a senior fellow at the Koch- and ExxonMobil-funded Property and Environment Research Center. These ties to the oil industry weren't originally disclosed in this piece. "

Might have known as soon as you used the "#FakeNews" tag...




