Show HN: HtmlWasher – An HTML cleanup tool (htmlwasher.com)
75 points by seky 247 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 46 comments



The washer makes an XHR to /ajax/paste to do the 'washing'.

Seems like this could be done in JavaScript without an XHR, and not send your info to them.

However, https://www.htmlwasher.com/privacy/:

"The Operator may collect the personal data, such as, without limitation, (i) name; (ii) age; (iii) sex; (iv) address; (v) homepage URL address; (vi) telephone number; (vii) email address; (viii) bank account number; as well as (ix) any information relating and relevant to the Services, including, without limitation, opening and administering the Account, or getting feedback for improving the Services."

" In the event that the Operator is involved in a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization or sale of assets, your personal data may be sold or transferred as part of that transaction."


I'm guessing that's just a copy/paste from somewhere else.

It does make me wonder what the owners of the top Google results for JSON and XML prettifiers do with that data. The amount of passwords and other private info that gets pasted into those is probably pretty high.


> I'm guessing that's just a copy/paste from somewhere else.

In then event of a sell off, the new owners won't be asking about the original "intent" of the creator. They will be looking at the contract for ways to make money. The fact that you are paying nothing for this product makes it doubly suspicious.


Pandoc can do this:

  cat tea-dance.html | pandoc --from=html --to=markdown | pandoc --from=markdown --to=html
I learned that from vimcasts.org: http://vimcasts.org/episodes/using-external-filter-commands-...


of this matter I really like https://github.com/mozilla/bleach .

is your project any different aside from the "service oriented" nature? (also I don't see any usage method, if not from the browser)


Htmltidy is popular as well: https://github.com/htacg/tidy-html5

Though, on second glance, it doesn't do what HtmlWasher is doing here...stripping out classes, etc. It just cleans it up, unmatched tags and so forth.


yes - but this is not an online service - I wanted to build something handy you can use when you are stressed at the office need to reuse some other HTML doc quickly no time to install anything :-)

I also realized this tool/lib exists after doing Html Washer - I am considering to use their lib as an underlying lib for my project


Bleach also gives at least one use case for sanitizing html:

"Bleach is intended for sanitizing text from untrusted sources."

I think HtmlWasher should have something on the About tab.


there is link to my company where is my identity - so it is not anonymous :-) but yes - why not, will fill there something more


I think jtraffic meant adding a warning that HtmlWasher is not suitable for turning unsafe HTML into a safe version, e.g. for sanitising forum posts written in HTML.


I prefer my files much cleaner: http://search.cpan.org/~dconway/Acme-Bleach-1.150/lib/Acme/B...


my project does not want to compete with any lib or commandline or other downloadable tool - yes - it's main purpose is convenience

thanks, I will consider using Bleach as an underlying lib / part of my service


from experience, I wouldn't recommend other than context-aware safe templating systems for html safety in this day and age.

to an even greater extent than templating systems, sanitization systems of this type need to be built by an expert and align perfectly with how browsers parse tags, which is no small feat.

to give more concrete examples, from a few minutes of testing:

<a href="javascript://%0Aalert`xss`">1</a> <- xss on click

<img src=javascript:alert(2)> <- XSS in Opera Mobile, Opera 10, early versions of IE

<img src="/logout"> <- csrf which affects nearly everything built without security knowhow


This is brilliant!

I wrote an HTML file in Microsoft Word. Then uploaded that .html file which had 800 lines. HtmlWasher cleaned up all the file content, the endless meta tags, non sense IE style tags, etc.


>I wrote an HTML file in Microsoft Word

Explain yourself


My experience has been the company lawyer has written the contract in word, then it has to be exported to html and cleaned of all the cruft that gets saved with word docs.


he probably means, saved word document as HTML.


thanks :-) I even didn't test it on Word's HTML


This would be really useful as a service. Send a glob of html to their endpoint, and return what this site does (the cleaned/washed html). As a service, it could be more efficient than doing 1 file at a time on their site. Or better yet, it would be awesome to open source the way this cleans the html. Regardless, awesome site. I could see the use for various scenarios.


Take a look at HTMLTidy which is an open source library that does exactly this, but without having to send it off as a request, making it faster, cheaper, and more secure.


thanks for your comment :-) I think rather than using a web service people would use some library like the HTML Tidy. Regarding to opensourcing - I think I will rather use some opensource as a core lib for my project.


The first one is a bad idea in terms of security (hijacking and xss), scalability and reliability (see what happened to MathJax CDN and npm left-pad).


the idea itself is not bad, but the actual implementation is challenging to be reliable and secure.


Reminds me of a cleaner tool I wrote about 10+ years ago, a huge single God-class which would parse an HTML string, allowed me to do various transformations on the object tree, and rerendered the entire source code in correct and nicely indented XHTML. Back then I had unused server capacity, so I often used it to do compression of dynamically rendered pages from for example message boards. Also allowed me to place a badge bragging about my 100% W3C validator score, since the original software packages often did not produce such clean HTML. :p The code is actually still being run on every pageload for some old sites I never updated much since.

It has a tiny little webinterface a which remains online today on some underpowered server. Doesn't work well with anything except XHTML though. http://htmlcleaner.blackholestudios.nl/


If you're serious about HTML checking and cleanup consider using SGML and my (inofficial) HTML 5.1 DTD [1].

It doesn't do magic (like indentation or removing/simplifying CSS) if that's what you're after, but it gives you straightforward capabilities to filter out script elements, check/suppress event handler attributes and other places where JavaScript can occur maliciously in HTML, enforce presence of HTML elements, etc. Since it's entirely driven by an SGML DTD grammar for HTML it can be customized to death really (for context-dependent filtering, injection prevention, whatever).

[1]: http://sgmljs.net/blog/blog1701.html


"Reduces a HTML document (or fragment) to basic HTML tags and attributes" - meaning what exactly? What counts as a basic attribute?


Yes, that could be more specific (and I will make it probably configurable), currently it is: <a href>, <body>, <br>, <div>, <h1>, <h2>, <h3>, <h4>, <h5>, <h6>, <head>, <hr>, <html>, <i>, <img src width height>, <li>, <ol>, <p>, <ruby>, <strong>, <table>, <tbody>, <td colspan rowspan>, <th colspan rowspan>, <title>, <tr>


It also converts e.g. b to strong.


That doesn't sound right.

By all means correct me if I'm wrong, but I recall learning that there's a semantic difference between b/strong (as well as i/em).


This probably isn't the same source that your'e thinking of, but here's a well-considered answer on SO to the question "Why are the <b> and <i> tags deprecated?".

https://softwareengineering.stackexchange.com/a/255588


Thanks!


This should be a library or an API, otherwise I don't really see a use for this. Also seems overly aggressive, and there should be some options on what to keep. I see a need to remove JavaScript from HTML but keep events for example.


ok, yes why not make it customizable


Here is one in C, with flex-generated lexing, for back-end use:

http://www.kylheku.com/cgit/hc/tree/

I used this for allowing HTML in a mailing list e-mails to be incorporated into the web archive. (The archiver is a modified version of Lurker.)

P.S. "wl" stands for "whitelist": what elements are allowed to pass through, and of those, which attributes are allowed to pass through. The condensed "wl" config file is translated into compiled-in static tables by the wl.txr script. No run-time config.


thanks :-)


I've noticed that it lacks any sort of licensing information. If you use it, let me know; I will slap a BSD two-clause on it.


What is the use case for this?


This is a huge pain in any web apps that deals with arbitrary pasting by users, especially in WYSIWYG rich text editors:

https://github.com/yabwe/medium-editor/blob/master/spec/past...


One obvious use case is cleaning framework generated html from some random site.


e.g. when you are migrating an old website to a new one - that was when I missed such tool in the past


I suppose it might also be useful for tools that generate very dirty html with tons of span elements. Word used to be that way, or ugh.."Frontpage".


This doesn't appear to use a spec-compliant HTML parser as the first step of the processing. Any tool of this nature created this day and age really should.


you are right - I will rewrite it to use HTML Tidy lib or something like that and it will be compliant


Is HTML Tidy spec-compliant these days? It predates the spec. A cursory look at its GitHub repo doesn’t convince me of it now being spec-compliant. E.g. lexer.c doesn’t have indications of being based on the tokenization section of the spec.


But.. why?


https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html




