1st paragraph:
"In this post, I am going to show you how to write Fizzbuzz in the programming language Fractran. If you don’t know, Fractran is an esoteric programming language. That means it is extraordinary difficult to write any program in Fractran. To mitigate this difficultly, instead of writing Fizzbuzz in raw Fractran, what we are going to do is build a language that compiles to Fractran, and then write Fizzbuzz in that language."
Also, I bet that one of other posts in this blog proves something to be Turing-complete.
If I were to guess, I'd say you're not surprised because the URL's domain part is "malisper.me".
1st paragraph:
"In this post, I am going to show you how to write Fizzbuzz in the programming language Fractran. If you don’t know, Fractran is an esoteric programming language. That means it is extraordinary difficult to write any program in Fractran. To mitigate this difficultly, instead of writing Fizzbuzz in raw Fractran, what we are going to do is build a language that compiles to Fractran, and then write Fizzbuzz in that language."