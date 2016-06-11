Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FRACTRAN (wikipedia.org)
FRACTRAN (wikipedia.org)
82 points by one-more-minute 247 days ago | 8 comments



http://malisper.me/2016/06/11/building-fizzbuzz-fractran-bot...

1st paragraph:

"In this post, I am going to show you how to write Fizzbuzz in the programming language Fractran. If you don’t know, Fractran is an esoteric programming language. That means it is extraordinary difficult to write any program in Fractran. To mitigate this difficultly, instead of writing Fizzbuzz in raw Fractran, what we are going to do is build a language that compiles to Fractran, and then write Fizzbuzz in that language."


Scroll down, see Lisp's parens. Why am I not surprised?

Also, I bet that one of other posts in this blog proves something to be Turing-complete.


Yeah... Lisp has a long history as a test bed of sorts for language ideas. (For the same reason it's particularly well suited for DSLs.)


> Why am I not surprised?

If I were to guess, I'd say you're not surprised because the URL's domain part is "malisper.me".


This language is brilliant - at first, it's difficult to believe that such a simple numerical scheme is a programming language. Once you look a bit deeper, you see it's a very clever encoding of a register machine.


Man, this ought to take the cake for the worst esolang I've seen...


Worst, or best?


Esoteric languages tend to play along that "so bad it's good" spectrum.




