The JavaScript phenomenon is a mass psychosis (hackernoon.com)
3 points by geospeck 249 days ago | 1 comment



Maybe mention that the image at the top of the article features (albeit artistic) topless women. Not that I find it obscene or sexual, however it may violate some readers' workplace regulations.




