Social Network for Travellers – Tournac
3 points
by
VladimirBauer
248 days ago
3 comments
keeperstrang
241 days ago
Unlike Couchsurfing i think these guys are more social focus. Though its only the MVP version i think they have something under their sleeve. I think it has a potential still. Looking forward to see how this will turn out.
brenschluss
247 days ago
Couchsurfing does this already, with a long history and good track record. I don't see what this project does that's any different, or better.
Phithagoras
248 days ago
Link to their actual site here
https://tournac.com/
