Social Network for Travellers – Tournac (ratestartup.com)
3 points by VladimirBauer 247 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Unlike Couchsurfing i think these guys are more social focus. Though its only the MVP version i think they have something under their sleeve. I think it has a potential still. Looking forward to see how this will turn out.


Couchsurfing does this already, with a long history and good track record. I don't see what this project does that's any different, or better.


Link to their actual site here https://tournac.com/




