So he has a flap of skin that just spreads apart and reveals this metal rod? How does he avoid infections?
Economist: "Artificial limbs that feel like the real thing are getting closer"
http://www.economist.com/news/science-and-technology/2162358...
Wikipedia: "Osseointegration"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osseointegration
Videos of surgery (somewhat graphic) and use of the prosthetic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irtF-kGpaV4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmt165ZTPmI
Perhaps, in the scenario, it is better to just leave to current arm attached and give a prospective cyborg a third arm rather than replacing the current arm.
this is a much better ad for myo than the video on myo.com, which looks like a bad remake of the gesture controls from earth final conflict.
So he has a flap of skin that just spreads apart and reveals this metal rod? How does he avoid infections?