Radboud University connects first click-on arm prosthesis to nerves (alphagalileo.org)
16 points by vezycash 247 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 9 comments



> Through an opening in the skin, the patient “clicks” the prosthesis onto a metal rod in the bone.

So he has a flap of skin that just spreads apart and reveals this metal rod? How does he avoid infections?


It's a terrible article. These may be better.

Economist: "Artificial limbs that feel like the real thing are getting closer"

http://www.economist.com/news/science-and-technology/2162358...

Wikipedia: "Osseointegration"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osseointegration

Videos of surgery (somewhat graphic) and use of the prosthetic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irtF-kGpaV4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmt165ZTPmI


This article really failed in addressing transdermals and how this works without constant infections.


I wonder at what point these arms are going to get better. I suspect it'd be a lot easier to train a prosthetic arm when there is still a physical arm to be attached. Doing this before a replacement should really cut down on the 'rehabilitation time'.

Perhaps, in the scenario, it is better to just leave to current arm attached and give a prospective cyborg a third arm rather than replacing the current arm.


IMO, the next stop is going to be a drop in price. Good enough and 2k generally beats awesome and 200k.


I have been thinking for a long time that such prosthetic arms should also be able to act as USB HID. e.g. send keystokes "directly" from the nerves - optionally merging with the input from a regular keyboard. And once you have that USB cord from your new arm, you might as well pack some flash storage, 2FA device, etc in there.


For the longest time I wondered why that guy from Ghost in the Shell had the fingers that each split into several tiny, blade-like fingers just so he could type faster; if you already have robot hands couldn't you send impulses directly to enter stuff into a computer?


I've always thought that was an air gap - if you lived in a world where your ghost could be hacked you wouldn't want to risk being plugged in just for some text input.


the myoband approach to nerve control is fascinating. they're not plugging into the user's nervous system, they're just measuring what the upper arm does when the user controls their phantom limb.

this is a much better ad for myo than the video on myo.com, which looks like a bad remake of the gesture controls from earth final conflict.




