Show HN: Spotter – The first reverse video search tool
spotter.tech
24 points
by
m0utinho
247 days ago
3 comments
m0utinho
247 days ago
Hey guys, I’ve developed this tool, Spotter, that takes a video and goes search for it on the web. I’d love you to test it and get your feedback, can you help me with that? Feel free to try it! Thanks!
Mankhool
247 days ago
I manage original content for a global telco so I am your target customer, but I really don't want to have to sign up just to try it out.
m0utinho
247 days ago
Hi Mankhool, thanks for your reply. I totally get your point on this! At this stage we are asking for a sign up for two main reasons: 1) To inform you when your report is ready; 2) For our servers' protection (we just launched today)
If you think our platform can help you, I’d really love to hear your feedback, how can I help?
