How to mod a Porsche 911 to run Doom [video] (youtube.com)
101 points by mromnia 246 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 31 comments



I tried that, and kept crashing. Someone told me I should update the driver.


Plagiarizing a 2 month old Youtube comment, really?


Not sure what comment you're referring to?


The one with the second highest thumbs up: http://imgur.com/4HkZ0Wx


Ok, I didn't know. The joke really isn't that creative, so not surprised someone else also thought of it. I think you should maybe keep that in mind next time you accuse someone of plagiarism.


I thought it was unique enough for it to be unlikely a coincidence, but if I was wrong I sincerely apologize for the accusation.


If anyone's wondering why the toaster is there: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI7tWd7B3iI


Edit: I was actually being serious. I guess I'm more gullible today than usual. Now that I re-watch it and read the comments it is very clearly a joke.


I can't tell if you are being sarcastic or not, but the toaster video is mostly a joke.


It's fake too. The cmd party makes it pretty obvious.


It wasn't obvious to me. I was skimming and assumed I missed the part where he installed or compiled a program to flash the chip.

After re-watching it, it is more obvious.


Looks fake to me. This part: https://youtu.be/NRMpNA86e8Q?t=169


This is mentioned in the comments on youtube as well. The reply from author is "That's because there was a half-second near the end in my driveway where the thinning of my hair was much more visible than I was comfortable with, so I edited that part out.﻿"


I feel like Occam's razor applies here in a non-intuitive way.

Either he:

1. Recorded a video of him driving a car and frantically pressing the horn

2. Made a screen capture of Doom that matches the gun fire, turns, and weapon changes perfectly to his car video

3. Did some video editing to superimpose the video including several cases where his thumb goes over the screen while shifting

Or....

1. He put software on the car console (which is pretty much a full computer)

2. He actually mapped the controls to data being read from the onboard computer

I mean, I couldn't do this... one I don't know how to write software for a Porsche console and two I can't afford a Porsche :-P but faking it seems like way more work and worse ROI than actually doing it.

Edit: alternatively in some cars the console actually takes RGB or HDMI input and you don't even need to run directly on the console assuming ODB-II has enough info to read the input signals. I can totally see myself doing this if I had the time. Seems fun (albeit a bit dangerous for my taste)

Edit 2: It could still be a fake but it's not unreasonable to think it isn't.


Honestly, if you've watched people who are actually good with After Effects, this isn't really all that much work. And see, look how clever After Effects is: https://helpx.adobe.com/uk/after-effects/how-to/rigid-mask-t...


It might very well be my experience bias. As someone who is good at software engineering and bad at video editing, to me actually making it work seems more interesting and doable.


more generously, you can say it was a joke :)

Notice that he has a toaster in the car too (running doom on your toaster is another common joke).


If you follow along at 0.25 speed one can tell that the screen is moving slightly in a non-linear fashion while the car is just beginning to move. Also the screen mysteriously does not experience any motion blur, though the rest of the car does.

http://imgur.com/P49KsjB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRMpNA86e8Q&feature=youtu.be...

Screen is certainly superimposed. That's why the cut is there, he did not want to put in the work to overlay the headrest of the seat.


He didn't bother to do the extra work required (in After Effects) to progressively superpose the seat over the screen in a credible manner. Video edition is much more time consuming when moving objects get in front of the faked screen.

He's probably using basic Mocha for AE tracking... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaH9YHY4aEo 


    This is how it ends;            
    not with a whisper             
    but with a geek running Doom on a Doomsday machine.


  Somebody had to, no one would
  I tried to do the best I could
  And now it’s done, and now they can’t ignore us...


You could likely run Doom on a sniper scope. https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2013/03/bullseye-from-1000-y...


Reminds me of this thing that was released/first shown at the "Revision" demoparty two weeks ago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ6LvHBWGio


This sits right at the intersection of insane and awesome.

Note the WASD controls are replaced by the throttle, brakes and steering wheel. The horn is for shooting the gun, and the gearbox controls the currently selected gun.


VROOM II


Vroom is in fact a 1991 game on the Atari ST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxA8yEBfODg


Seems great, but has anyone tried to run Doom on a Tesla yet ?


It becomes so real that you can die in real life too


at the risk of embarrassment, what is the amazing music riff at the end? no I'm not kidding, those are amazing tunes.


No need to be embarassed, Doom had great music by Bobby Prince.

Enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cixW6rogZ48&feature=youtu.be...

If you like that, then you might like Quake's soundtrack by Trent Reznor of NIN. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVOHTGYoM6E Quake's is less chiptune and more real.


What os?




