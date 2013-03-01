After re-watching it, it is more obvious.
Either he:
1. Recorded a video of him driving a car and frantically pressing the horn
2. Made a screen capture of Doom that matches the gun fire, turns, and weapon changes perfectly to his car video
3. Did some video editing to superimpose the video including several cases where his thumb goes over the screen while shifting
Or....
1. He put software on the car console (which is pretty much a full computer)
2. He actually mapped the controls to data being read from the onboard computer
I mean, I couldn't do this... one I don't know how to write software for a Porsche console and two I can't afford a Porsche :-P but faking it seems like way more work and worse ROI than actually doing it.
Edit: alternatively in some cars the console actually takes RGB or HDMI input and you don't even need to run directly on the console assuming ODB-II has enough info to read the input signals. I can totally see myself doing this if I had the time. Seems fun (albeit a bit dangerous for my taste)
Edit 2: It could still be a fake but it's not unreasonable to think it isn't.
Notice that he has a toaster in the car too (running doom on your toaster is another common joke).
http://imgur.com/P49KsjB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRMpNA86e8Q&feature=youtu.be...
Screen is certainly superimposed. That's why the cut is there, he did not want to put in the work to overlay the headrest of the seat.
He's probably using basic Mocha for AE tracking... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaH9YHY4aEo
This is how it ends;
not with a whisper
but with a geek running Doom on a Doomsday machine.
Somebody had to, no one would
I tried to do the best I could
And now it’s done, and now they can’t ignore us...
Note the WASD controls are replaced by the throttle, brakes and steering wheel. The horn is for shooting the gun, and the gearbox controls the currently selected gun.
Enjoy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cixW6rogZ48&feature=youtu.be...
