Saturated fat does not clog the arteries (bmj.com)
4 points by deafcalculus 245 days ago



TLDR; Less stress and a little bit of exercise. Also watch TC to HDL ratio instead of LDL.

Another blow against the diet-heart hypothesis. Also love the graph.




