VueJS – Two way data binding and state management with Vuex and strict mode (ypereirareis.github.io)
57 points by ypereirareis 245 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 18 comments



> Two way data binding [...] is a very good option for small applications or POC. But for very complex UI you should consider using one way data binding and explicit state updates/mutations.

I don't agree with this. Two-way data binding is a powerful tool that can make composing components very effective when used correctly in any size application.

If you have a number of custom generic input components (sliders, color pickers, value inputs with popup sliders, etc...). Being able to compose them into a custom ui just by binding with v-model is remarkably efficient for the developer.

Having said that this is only good when you compose dumb or generic inputs. Once you are in a component that is a bit more high level then yes, absolutely Vuex is the right way to manage your state.

The problem is that to bind components with v-model you have to deep-clone your data, and watch it. This is far from ideal. I raised an issue related to this because I think Vue is kind of missing something here.

https://github.com/vuejs/vue/issues/4373


I work with angular and I'm scared badly of two-way data binding. I moved it to only work with simple fields as you described, but even in that case ended up being a problem. Once the bug was detected, in the end you need some kind of local variable (local to the component) to avoid the two-way data binding change causing weird behavior outside (things change from down to up, urgh.)

Be careful, long term two way databinding bites badly. The best idea is still a simple event when the value change, and trigger the change from top to bottom, not bottom-top


Does v2.3 bringing back sync help with any of these concerns?

https://github.com/vuejs/vue/releases/tag/v2.3.0


So just to be clear, you are not supposed to do two way data binding in a way that would violate strict mode. Strict mode is a debug mode to help you catch the errors that should not be there, whether it's on or off.

My preferred way to handle stuff like this is to have authoritative data in Vuex (e.g.: a user object), and have a `formData` object attached to the Vue instance. The `formData` will get modified directly with an `<input v-model="formData.first_name">`, etc. and when the form's submit event fires is when I tell Vuex to update the authoritative object.

The nice advantage of this method is that you can easily reset the form to its initial values without having to store a copy of the original object. You also don't update the authoritative object one field at a time, but all at once. Lastly, it lets you do whole form validation (do the passwords match? Did the user provide either a phone number or an email address, etc.)


That's exactly how I do it. Vuex makes this super simple due to the fact that if you need the authoritative data in any component in the tree you can grab it from the central store by using getters at negligible overhead.

Vue really got it right using the prototype extension model for plugins.

I use React+Redux at my day job and I have to say that it is an absolute pain in the ass to do state management with Redux vs Vuex. Redux forces you to split all of your logic out into separate tiny little functions and constants. It even encourages you to split this all out into separate files.

Between the api functions, actions, reducers, connectors, routers, it all gets very complex very quickly. The worst part is using `react-redux` and creating connectors where I have to explicitly pass whatever actions and state I want to use explicitly to a container where I need to propagate that state to a component that's nested five levels deep. Then, if that component needs to dispatch an action I have to propagate the event through 5 different callbacks to get it back to the connected container. With Vuex, I can access the store in any component in one line and dispatch actions to the store from any component anywhere in the tree and rest easy knowing my component tree will update with the data changes. I'm seriously considering starting a re-write in Vue at this point because It's much easier to maintain and refactor.


You can do that in Redux. Just put your store somewhere you can import it or write a little utility so each component is connected to the entire state. The reason people don't is to keep them honest about abstraction layers, separation of concerns, and reusability.


I've thought about doing that. However, it doesn't really seem to play well with React's architecture. For instance, React does not have any built in support for computed properties. Therefore, if I am returning data from the central store through a function on a component that calls a getter from the store, the component will not update if the central state changes during the component's life cycle. Of course I could write a polling function or some sort of watcher method that binds the computed properties to component state, but that sounds like a mess. At a certain point after trying to get React to act more like like Vue, I have to ask myself why I'm not just using Vue in the first place.

Regarding you statement about abstraction layers, separation of concerns, and re-usability:

If I want a generic and re-usable component I just won't give it any data state. It may have local presentation state, but all data will be passed to it from a parent. Any operations the component allows will simply emit events. Both Vue and React are equally suitable for this and I have no complaints about either for generic components.

I'm not sure how being able to read central state in any component violates separation of concerns, however. The store is still handing all mutations to application state in Redux or Vuex. The difference with Vuex is that You do not need to have a chain of callbacks for dispatching actions, you do not need "connected containers", and you do not need to pass state through components in a tree that do not require that state. For instance, say I have a user profile page. This page displays user information received from a REST detail endpoint. Simple enough, right? I just have a `UserProfileContainer` where I define functions for fetching the user object from the API and then getters for retrieving that state. Now, I decide that I want to display a user's recent activities in a feed on the same page. Do I add to my `UserProfileContainer` to pass state down to the new feed component and it's children, or do I define the feed component as a new container? Or, do I define an intermediary `UserProfileLayout` component that is not a container and handles delegating state passed to it from the `UserProfileContainer`? If I do that I am passing application state through a component that has no use for it and I have to define an addional callback to propagate the event back to `UserProfileContainer`. Or maybe I should use `UserProfileContainer` itself to delegate state to the `UserInfo` and `UserFeed` components? How you compose this theoretical interface is probably defined by the structure of the rest of the application. I'm simply stating the Redux becomes more and more difficult to work with as the depth of component nesting increases.


I'm not sure what your complaint is about computed properties. You should either store the computed data in the reducer, compute it on the fly in render, or use componentWillReceiveProps and/or setState. Your problem isn't needing to make React behave like Vue, you need to let React behave like React.

The second point I was trying to make is you don't have to do it that way in React. React is a perfectly functional framework without Redux or the "container" model. That style became popular because you're enforcing that the majority of your components are dumb [1] which is a pretty useful thing for a large project. But again, these aren't problems with React and if it's giving you this much heartburn it's worth bringing up with your team because it sounds like something's going wrong.

1. https://medium.com/@dan_abramov/smart-and-dumb-components-7c...


Thank you for the link, but I've already read that article.

I realize that the way my team is doing things is not the only way. It's difficult to change the minds of people who are already set in their ways even when you're in charge. My team believes that the method which I described above is the "best practice" way of composing with react. I disagree, but I need to work with what my team is comfortable with.


Hi. I'm a Redux maintainer. A few quick thoughts.

First, Redux does not _force_ you to split your logic up into "separate tiny little functions". That's the _encouraged_ approach, but you are absolutely free to structure your reducer logic any way you want. You may want to read through the "Structuring Reducers" section I wrote for the docs: http://redux.js.org/docs/recipes/StructuringReducers.html .

Second, you _can_ manually write logic in each of your components to access the Redux store via React context. However, the point of the React-Redux `connect` function is to generate "container" components that manage that store interaction logic for you, allowing you to focus on writing more "presentational" components that simply receive functions and values as props. You _can_ even directly import the store into your component files and reference it directly, although that's discouraged for several reasons (per the Redux FAQ at http://redux.js.org/docs/faq/StoreSetup.html#store-setup-mul... ).

Third, you shouldn't need to "propagate an event through 5 different callbacks". One of the main points of Redux is that you can `connect()` _any_ component to give it access to the store. If a deeply nested component needs to extract a couple values from the store, or dispatch an action, go ahead and connect it - you don't have limit yourself to only a couple connected components higher up in the tree (per http://redux.js.org/docs/faq/ReactRedux.html#react-multiple-... ).

Lemme toss out a few resources for you.

I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a solid source of good info on more advanced topics.

Also, the Reactiflux chat channels on Discord are a great place to hang out, ask questions, and learn. The invite link is at https://www.reactiflux.com . Please feel free to drop by and discuss any pain points or questions you have. I'm usually online evenings US time, and there's always a bunch of people happy to discuss things.


Since you are here, would you mind doing a quick comparison between Redux and Vuex? I settled on Vue/Vuex over React/Redux specifically because Redux seemed to have more complexity when it came to mutations, promises, etc. Why did Redux choose the path it did and what is the advantage of using it over Vuex (of course other than the rendering libraries they work with respectively)?


To be honest, I really haven't read up on Vue or Vuex at all, so I can't make any good comparisons.

I _can_ say that I'm currently working on a blog post that will discuss what actual technical limitations Redux requires (and where/why those limitations exist), vs how Redux is _intended_ to be used, vs how it's _possible_ to use Redux. I've been doing research for that post by reviewing many of the early Redux issues and discussions, and will be including some of that info in my post. Hoping to make progress on that post this weekend - if you're interested, keep an eye on my blog at http://blog.isquaredsoftware.com .

I did write a comment on Reddit yesterday where I pasted a quote of Redux's stated objectives from an early version of the README, which may be informative: https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/comments/67gvic/i_just_d... .

In general, Dan and Andrew's primary goals were to enable time-travel debugging, server rendering, and state traceability, as well as offering up extension points so that developers could customize things like async behavior for their own preferences. That led to the effective requirements of immutable data handling, composed functions for organizing "write" logic, and the creation of "middleware" as the preferred approach for implementing async handling.


First off, I just want to say that my criticisms are in no way meant to demean the quality of work of the Redux contributors. Redux is the best solution for single state management in the React ecosystem and it is a very well made library. Thanks for all of your effort.

My criticisms are just me simply voicing my frustration with, what seems to me, to be the generally accepted "best practice" for composing Redux applications.

Let me give you some short background: I've being doing backend work for years. Last year I signed on with a new project where I was in charge of both front and back-end work. Because of this, I was introduced to the modern front-end ecosystem and all of its intricacies. We've come a long way from jQuery. After evaluating many different front end libraries against project requirements it came down to using either Vue or React. We chose React because of its wider adoption. Eventually we hired on 2 front-end developers so I could focus on the server side of things. Well, here comes the project deadline and I'm having to pick up slack on the front-end. Now, since the new front-end devs re-wrote the entire front-end, I am struggling to understand why they structured it the way they did. They insist that having huge containers passing state down through multiple dumb components is the best way to structure the application. I feel like it introduces unnecessary complexity. Because our front-end devs have more experience in front-end development(obviously), I need to trust their judgment. I hope that helps you understand my frustrations.

>You _can_ even directly import the store into your component files and reference it directly, although that's discouraged for several reasons (per the Redux FAQ at http://redux.js.org/docs/faq/StoreSetup.html#store-setup-mul.... ).

Yes, I definitely want to steer clear of this pattern.

>Third, you shouldn't need to "propagate an event through 5 different callbacks". One of the main points of Redux is that you can `connect()` _any_ component to give it access to the store. If a deeply nested component needs to extract a couple values from the store, or dispatch an action, go ahead and connect it - you don't have limit yourself to only a couple connected components higher up in the tree (per http://redux.js.org/docs/faq/ReactRedux.html#react-multiple-.... ).

I should show this to my team. Maybe a Redux maintainer will do a better job convincing them than I will.

>I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a solid source of good info on more advanced topics.

Thank you for this.


Oh dear. Yeah, per that FAQ, the earliest advice from Dan was to just connect once or twice at the top of your app, but that early advice has been totally superseded by now. You should _absolutely_ go ahead and connect _any_ component where you feel that doing so helps simplify things, especially in terms of props passing.

I discussed some of the major aspects of Redux-related performance in my blog post "Practical Redux, Part 6: Connected Lists, Forms, and Performance" [0]. That includes info on why more connected components is generally better for perf, as well as usually making it easier to understand a given component's data needs. You may also want to read through some of the articles in the "Redux Architecture" [1] and "React/Redux Performance" [2] sections of my list, particularly the post "High Performance Redux" [3].

Hopefully that info helps. Please let me know if you've got any further questions or concerns I can help with!

[0] http://blog.isquaredsoftware.com/2017/01/practical-redux-par...

[1] https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links/blob/master...

[2] https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links/blob/master...

[3] http://somebody32.github.io/high-performance-redux/


You've been extremely helpful!


When people feel the need to write blog posts discussing the various alternatives to binding data to a view, its probably a sign that the framework didn't get it right.


Having multiple methods for data binding isn't a downside. Different situations call for different approaches. Opinioned frameworks need to get it right but Vue gives us the freedom to implement different approaches.


Could be useful in a dashboard with constantly changing data? I will definitely check it out




