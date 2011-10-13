|
|Ask HN (again): What is the best affordable programmable drone?
|
143 points by nanospeck 245 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 52 comments
|This question was asked on both 2015 & 2016 in HN. I would like to ask it again today to know what are the newest options for this.
Q: What would you recommend as a reasonably priced (sub 150$) quad-copter/drone, that has a camera, the ability to be programmed (so that I can process video/write my own stability algorithms for it), good range, and reasonable flying time?
In the event nothing fits that price point, any pointers on what the state of the art is?
Thanks!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
You'll also need all the ancillaries (receiver, batteries, charger, rc transmitter) although you'll need those anyway if you plan to fly outdoors in a safe manner.
Alternatively, if you want a ready to go solution which is good for indoor and limited outdoor use, the Parrot ARDrone [2] runs linux, has two cameras and has aftermarket firmware available from both Ardupilot and Paparazzi projects.
Be aware that if you intend to use your drone for 'work' or commerce you should check your local air regulator (FAA/CAA/CASA etc) to see whether you require any permissions or qualifications to legally operate.
1: https://emlid.com/navio/
2: https://www.parrot.com/uk/drones/parrot-ardrone-20-gps-editi...