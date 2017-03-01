Hacker News
Smart TV hack embeds attack code into broadcast signal
arstechnica.com
4 points
by
danboarder
244 days ago
K0balt
244 days ago
This would be an effective way for an advanced adversary to suddenly estlish a powerful distributed frontline of bots, by infiltrating, say, the CNN or ESPN feed. Depending on the signal detail, it might be possible to feed it into an audio or visual source being filmed, though that seems doubtful.
