Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Smart TV hack embeds attack code into broadcast signal (arstechnica.com)
4 points by danboarder 245 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



This would be an effective way for an advanced adversary to suddenly estlish a powerful distributed frontline of bots, by infiltrating, say, the CNN or ESPN feed. Depending on the signal detail, it might be possible to feed it into an audio or visual source being filmed, though that seems doubtful.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: