Show HN: Scheduling Async Voice Messages on RPi Made Easy with NatOS
github.com
13 points
by
ruchirp
244 days ago
4 comments
samknight
244 days ago
Very cool, been looking for something like this!
mauriziolacava
244 days ago
That's cool guys keep working on it!
richard_lim
244 days ago
interesting.
carmen_ccw
244 days ago
amazing!
