Imagine if it was your job to spot videos of fathers murdering their children and making sure those are taken down or other gated so that you can't accidentally run across them. I think we all can agree that would be a much worse job.
In Europe, someone who hosts content for someone else can be held civilly and criminally liable for that content, regardless of how it got there or who put it there. So, anyone working at a European ISP could have the job of policing all content on their servers and making sure that there isn't anything illegal on their systems.
I worked at an ISP in Belgium, and my desk was close to that of Thierry (the webmaster), and he had that job. I can't imagine the amount of illegal kiddie porn, snuff films, and other crap he must have been exposed to, as a result of the job he was legally obligated to perform.
