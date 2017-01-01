Hacker News
How rich hippies and developers went to war over Instagram’s favourite beach
theguardian.com
2 points
by
unmole
244 days ago
1 comment
Neliquat
244 days ago
Yuppies ruin, then band together to 'reclaim', what was clearly not theirs in the first place. What a cesspool of greed on all sides. The false spirituality, while name dropping, really just rubs it in. How self entitled can you get?!
