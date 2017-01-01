Hacker News
Apple is catastrophically late to the self-driving car game
businessinsider.com
3 points
by
KKKKkkkk1
244 days ago
2 comments
reilly3000
236 days ago
When was Apple ever first to the game? Didn't make the first home PC, didn't make the first MP3 player, didn't make the first smartphone. They tend to take validated markets and redefine them with design.
Neliquat
244 days ago
If there is noone nearing the finish line, noone is late. It very well might be that the flagship self driving company does not even exist yet. The road to almost as good as a human is much shorter that the road to being unquestionably superior to human drivers. As a motorcycle rider, even the best systems are quite poor as of now where my safety is concerned. Apple has plenty of time, and money, to catch up if they choose a good strategy.
Search: