Ask HN: Should I learn Haskell or OCaml?
2 points by allenleein 244 days ago | 2 comments



Haskell is generally more popular, and has more active feature development. I imagine Haskell is probably the better choice in the general case.

There are a few differences such as Haskell being Lazy and OCaml being strict. The general way you write code will be similar as the semantics (besides strictness) and syntax are fairly similar.

There are specific cases where the ecosystem may have better tools for X or Y subject however this would depend on the particular domain.


Haskell




