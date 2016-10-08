This Windchill software enabled a firm with 15 engineers to develop an electric vehicle from scratch and deploy a fleet of 20 vans within 2 years [1, 2]. This milestone led Deutsche Post to partner with the company in question (Streetscooter). The latter has plans to roll out 10k EVs over the next few years.
The level of efficiency is remarkable. If an open source or cheaper software toolkit were available, small-scale production by individuals (building a car company from your own garage) and regular businesses (I want an electric car for my business) may become infinitely affordable.
1- StreetScooter Builds Electric Vehicle from Ground Up (http://www.ptc.com/product-lifecycle-report/streetscooter-bu...)
2- StreetScooter Customer Stories: www.ptc.com/case-studies/street-scooter
VW would have produced the vehicles to sell, based on some amalgamation of inputs, and 1000 vehicles would not have been a cost-effective run.
But that's just my opinion, I could be wrong.
