The JavaScript phenomenon is a mass psychosis (hackernoon.com)
23 points by winter_blue 244 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments



> So designers have picked up the ball and now they want to program, the result being NodeJS, JS and blindness to their holes ( — craters) . Designers are no engineers and vice versa, we should stick to our respective strengths.

Wow, didn't realize I was a designer. Could've sworn I'd gotten that degree in CS.

If using Node on your backend is causing "millions per year" your app is too complicated for it to be written in Node. You're trying to street race in a smart car. Javascript is a silly language, sure, but you can't escape it on the front-end and using it on the backend when you can has some pretty undeniable advantages.


Lol maybe if we were still stuck with jquery and aweful es5. Es6 though? Omg its powerful. Ever try manipulating arrays with Java? Not fun. To some people Java is a "real language" but just try to do parallel assignment with Java, not going to happen lol.


How about trying to live without it?

The important parts of Amazon works w/o javascript enabled. Its quicker to boot.


Truer words have never been written.


Why do c programmers think that everything language needs to be more like c? I mean math precision aside, what's so bad about == testing for the same value after a tostring conversion while === tests for same type and value? Isn't having a single target for the front end nice? And being able to pass around json objects without having to explicitly type everything is a huge time / effort saver. I mean have you ever had to write a back end in Java or c#?




