Ask HN: Is white noise good for you?

For audio: I wouldn't listen to it in any cases, it's not a natural thing and has too much energy in the higher frequencies. At a higher amplitude it would even kill lots of speakers, since they are designed for output power in low frequencies, not high ones. If you want to listen to noise (for whatever reasons) then maybe pink or brown noise is preferable.
https://simplynoise.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5w8Vle2a0Y
EDIT: I agree with user ralmeida, I prefer brown over white noise. Analogy: pure white noise is coffee (focus, awareness, stress), brown and variable patterns feel like a soothing massage.
Maybe pink noise is better although I'm not sure about that.
N.B. Not affiliated with brain.fm
We got it recently at the office too and I like it. Just can't be too loud.
