This map is trying to mock more severe problems that people face. Nobody is going to fraud you to death tonight. Right?
Fraud is just a typical manifestation of the free market. If someone commits fraud against you, you had the free agency to enter a deal with them. You should have been more careful with your money, but at least the market will correct after enough people get burned.
The state, however, will throw your ass in jail if you don't pay.
Lying is totally cool, and all the other kids do it. It's perfectly normal for people to get swindled, and like, caveat emptor, a fool and his money are soon parted, no biggie, bro.
Thank god the market just kind of does whatever, any old time it wants, and we don't have to think about how it works. Any time something bad happens, just throw up your hands, and chant MARKET: CORRECT THYSELF, and so it shall be done.
In fact, total deregulation, until we reach the state of nature is the only correct path. A constant war of any against all is really the way things should be.
Like, we should just learn to admire the predators, and maybe prop them up from time to time.
Take this example:
http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/regulator-...
That guy wasn't "frauded to death." He totally had a choice in front of him, and when he gambled and lost, he chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Darwin in action, if you ask me. Survival of the fittest.
Wait, are we pro-evolution or pro-creation? I always forget how I'm supposed to reconcile my economic and fiscal policies with my personal spiritual beliefs and family values...
