shawndimantha
244 days ago
gus_massa
244 days ago
Please see the FAQ regarding job posts:
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html
For the latest post, see
https://news.ycombinator.com/submitted?id=whoishiring
shawndimantha
244 days ago
We're looking for a full-stack engineer who is passionate about improving the healthcare industry and loves technical challenges around data, behavior change, and user-centered design. We operate under the assumption that the future of healthcare is already here, just unevenly distributed. We're here to scale innovative care models that reduce cost and improve quality across the nation by building technology-enabled services. If we are successful with our first initiative in primary care we will save the healthcare system $300B. If you want to be our key technologist to kickstart this effort feel free to send over resumes / GitHub / LinkedIn profiles to careers@petersonhealthcare.org, or post here with any questions / comments.
