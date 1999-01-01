|
|Ask HN: Is asking obscure algorithms any test of programming ability?
43 points by raj_m 244 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 41 comments
|A friend of mine is being interviewed for Big 4. In the first round of screening, (s)he was asked about a linear time algorithm to find all the maximum element in a sliding window in an array.
Now this is a simple problem for anyone who has taken any DS or Algo Undergraduate level class since it involves the important concept of the priority queue. However, it is my understanding that to do this in a linear time is neither trivial nor straightforward and unless that person is really gifted. (Its something called Monotone Priority Queue which is not present in any standard Algorithm textbook) So my question to the general populace is: Are knowing obscure algorithms like this any test of a person's programming ability ?
- They started asking algos and datastructs in the 00s because not too many people had the resources to study it. This served as a proxy for intelligence and was vaguely related as compared to other IQ tests or puzzles
- In this decade, more and more CS graduates and bootcampers started studying the same algo and datastruct problems
- Unable to reject anyone (because everyone could solve those problems), they started increasing the difficulty of the problems and started fretting over stupid things like variable names, arcane data structures and solutions, culture fit, ability to handle pressure etc.
- Today, it has devolved into a nerd show off event where the entire goal of interview has become diluted.
The goal of the interview was to open a requisition, find a smart candidate to do the job, close the requisition.
Nowadays, they'll open a req/have a pipeline of candidate, grill them over unnecessary questions and keep interviewing candidates until they get bored/really need to close this req.
The whole point of the interview process is so lost. As a person who is employed in one of these companies, I hate to see what it has become. We regularly reject candidates who are clearly more passionate than their interviewers, have better experience and bring something new to the table.
But because these mediocre interviewers (my peers) interview candidates on some arcane crap (that they obviously can't solve in 30 mins) these smart guys get rejected and I'm relegated to working with these retards.
It is one thing to ask coding questions to filter out the complete losers. It is completely another thing to hire only people who can solve these stupid questions.
Sad!