Move Mars to the habitable zone and turn it into another Earth? Sure.[video] (facebook.com)
8 points by melqdusy 244 days ago



Instead of terra-forming another planet, how about using that planet's conditions to gain experience with adapting to another world? When humans went out of Africa, they adapted, like getting more serious clothing and learning how to cope with new environments. It's time now to do it again, like learning to step outside our cradle - accepting a new way of life, as creatures dependent of life-keeping tech. That's the way of limitless expansion in universe, not trying to stretch each new place to fit our fantasy. (Well, we may do a little bit of both, but spinning planets out of their orbit is a bit extreme.)


If Mars' gravity isn't strong enough to keep it's atmosphere from being ripped away in it's current orbit, why would moving it closer to the sun be any better?


The problem with this idea is that moving Mars to another orbit require a lot of energy, a LOT of energy!

A somewhat similar example is in "Stop Jupiter" https://what-if.xkcd.com/146/ . OK, Jupiter is much bigger, and the plan is not to stop Mars but to reduce the energy a little to put it in another orbit, but the amount of energy is astronomical. 


  ...the amount of energy is astronomical.
Well, one would hope so. We're literally talking about moving celestial bodies.


Cymbal crash from one the size of Saturn's rings


Non-facebook mirror

https://youtu.be/LSKFRuWuRKo


Where is the kickstarter for this?


I'm not sure if this is a joke against kickstarter, but if you're looking to throw your money out the window, I'll gladly give you my paypal address.

Moving planets around is a bad idea on so many levels I don't even know where to begin.

Sticking only to the basics, the author of this video just assumes that terraforming the planet will be easier if it's closer to us, but attempts to provide no explanation of why the planet needs to be closer, or what advantage that really gives.

The core of Mars is dead / inactive, which is by far the biggest hurdle in order to make mars habitable in any comparable sense to Earth.

I honestly don't even know how videos like this get made without people understanding or attempting to explain anything regarding what they are talking about.


It's probably much easier to place mini-suns around the orbit of Mars.




