A somewhat similar example is in "Stop Jupiter" https://what-if.xkcd.com/146/ . OK, Jupiter is much bigger, and the plan is not to stop Mars but to reduce the energy a little to put it in another orbit, but the amount of energy is astronomical.
...the amount of energy is astronomical.
https://youtu.be/LSKFRuWuRKo
Moving planets around is a bad idea on so many levels I don't even know where to begin.
Sticking only to the basics, the author of this video just assumes that terraforming the planet will be easier if it's closer to us, but attempts to provide no explanation of why the planet needs to be closer, or what advantage that really gives.
The core of Mars is dead / inactive, which is by far the biggest hurdle in order to make mars habitable in any comparable sense to Earth.
I honestly don't even know how videos like this get made without people understanding or attempting to explain anything regarding what they are talking about.