GraphQL Permission Queries is a declarative way to express permissions based on relations in your data. This approach is more powerful than the hierarchical structure of firebase permission rules and much easier to use than ACL systems like the one used by Parse.
I'm super excited by the possibility for standardisation in this space that GraphQL brings and would love to talk to anybody working on similar ideas.
