New developer looking to help
3 points
by
sergiored
244 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
Hello I am a new developer and I want to help for example foodbank, gov, school with code and build my experience(not github).
norcimo5
244 days ago
https://github.com
There are A LOT of projects that could use your help there. Trust me, it works!
pseshadri
242 days ago
hey sergiored. My co-founder/CTO can use some help for a little bit. Can't pay Send me some projects. You like sports?
