New developer looking to help
3 points by sergiored 244 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
Hello I am a new developer and I want to help for example foodbank, gov, school with code and build my experience(not github).



https://github.com

There are A LOT of projects that could use your help there. Trust me, it works!


hey sergiored. My co-founder/CTO can use some help for a little bit. Can't pay Send me some projects. You like sports?




