http://scribblethink.org/Work/kcsest.pdf
http://scribblethink.org/Work/Softestim/softestim.html
I don't know why this isn't a standard belief.
>Even if we completely ignore the “human” element at play in the development cycle, the notion that we could come up with accurate software development time estimations is the quintessential unrealistic expectation — a fool’s errand. Its intractability comes not from incompetency or from a lack of discipline, but from a deep-seated, fundamental limitation imposed on our reality and codified in the proof of the Church-Turing thesis
Is just painful..
edit: starting to like my edit better :/
http://scribblethink.org/Work/kcsest.pdf
http://scribblethink.org/Work/Softestim/softestim.html
I don't know why this isn't a standard belief.