The Media Bubble Is Worse Than You Think (politico.com)
42 points by tapp 244 days ago | 4 comments



A decent article with hard data, albeit a lot of words extrapolated out of one unsurprising fact: with the decline of local newspapers, journalists now mostly live in the cities.

Jonathan Haight has a similar dataset where he shows the remarkably fast and steep political homogenization of academia, with Democrat domination of universities massively increasing over the past ten years.

Lots of people have an intuitive understanding that certain professions like journalism, economics, social science professors are dominated by particular worldviews to the exclusion of all else. But only rarely is this shown with raw data.


Johnathan Haight's conclusion about the universities suggests that the slow shift of large institutions to the left can't be explained by geography alone.

Whereas the geographic locations of newspapers has spread, the locations of universities has not. Yet, over the same time period, universities have started to lean left as well [0].

[0] http://heterodoxacademy.org/problems/


Unless I missed it, this article fails to contrast reporting news with editorializing.

For a professional journalist the former should not be colored by their geography or demographics. Otherwise their work becomes the latter.


Its one way to spin the bias.

Here a politico reporter Glenn Thrush admits to being a hack for Hillary. https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/36329

http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2016/10/1...




