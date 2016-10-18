Jonathan Haight has a similar dataset where he shows the remarkably fast and steep political homogenization of academia, with Democrat domination of universities massively increasing over the past ten years.
Lots of people have an intuitive understanding that certain professions like journalism, economics, social science professors are dominated by particular worldviews to the exclusion of all else. But only rarely is this shown with raw data.
Whereas the geographic locations of newspapers has spread, the locations of universities has not. Yet, over the same time period, universities have started to lean left as well [0].
[0] http://heterodoxacademy.org/problems/
For a professional journalist the former should not be colored by their geography or demographics. Otherwise their work becomes the latter.
Here a politico reporter Glenn Thrush admits to being a hack for Hillary.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/36329
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2016/10/1...
