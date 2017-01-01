In the USA anytime I try to make a major purchase (house, car, recurring internet) I'm instantly saddled by numerous hidden fees, optional charges and up-selling that substantially increase the end cost.
Which is it -- should taxes be visible or invisible? Does the visibility of the tax matter more than the amount of the tax?
The strong preference for highly visible taxation might be a uniquely American thing. Most Americans probably know their effective state & local sales tax rate to within a whole percentage, since it's a separate line item on literally every transaction they engage in. Where I live total sales tax is about 7%; the highest that total sales tax rates reach in America is about 10%. (For comparison, sales tax in Germany is 19%). In my hometown, a proposal to increase local sales tax by even 1/10th of a cent is accompanied by vigorous public debate, and often enough fails to pass. People pay close attention to these things.
Where we seem to agree: lots of hidden fees and upcharges are a consumer UX problem, and they result in confusion and frustration. Anecdotally it seems the most regulated industries (air travel, internet service, phone service, public utilities) are the worst offenders.
Those are consistent. "Hidden Fees" is the common term for fees which are required but not disclosed as part of the advertised price; they are part of advertising a price that is lower than what you actually must pay for the good or service.
Sales taxes that are not included in marked prices are a form of hidden fee, and reduce the visibility of prices.
No disagreement there. Separate sales tax makes every price a computation, and the local optimization is to remove all that computational overhead. I'm not sure the local optimum of invisible tax is a global optimum, however. General public awareness of taxation might be worth the cost in the long run.
It's not invisible.
For example, here's an item from a menu in Australia:
$1.95, includes 10% GST.
You get the total final cost, as well as the tax breakdown.
When I was vacationing in Germany I expected the same sort of thing and was pleasantly surprised to find I'd budgeted twice as much for lodging as I needed.
Hotels and airlines are both pretty bad, for the same reasons: both are optimizing for channels that make comparing the base price easy, and so are motivated to maximize hidden fees and separate charges for expected features.
My FIOS came with a hot ethernet jack, and the crappy verizon POS router has never been hooked up to the FIOS. Instead what is attached is the Linux PC that acts as my router/firewall. Works just fine that way.
[1] And, oddly, it (the stupid router) is still required for the set-top-box even if all one has is TV+Phone. It's coax has to be tee connected to the coax feeding the set-top-box before the set-top-box will start up and operate properly.
