Anyone here interested in Haskell lessons?

Some time ago I started teaching my father Haskell an it was surprisingly fun. I mean, usually I would work on some hard problems and feel inadequate especially when comparing my own abilities against the cumulative knowledge of all the people on the internet - where on the other hand whilst teaching I suddenly realized that I know quite a bit and it was really gratifying. I have also noticed that there are quite a few people interested in learning, however they are unable to overcome initial strangeness of the language. Which is not unreasonable since there are many completely new concepts for some people: like if you only ever used imperative languages, functional programming feels weird and unnatural. Types may feel like such a bother when you don't yet have an intuition how they can indeed guide you instead. The non-strict semantics mean that you have to completely change how you approach solving certain problems optimally. All of that combined with a syntax that is completely different from most of other mainstream languages can often be a bit much. I myself had two failed approaches before I was hooked. Some people however my give up to soon, which I think is a shame since even if you won't end up ultimately using Haskell in your day to day programming, these ideas are worth internalizing for their own sake; to give you a different perspective and make you a better programmer. So yeah, all of that gave me an idea, why not start giving lessons? I may get to talk with some interesting folks from different backgrounds, and earn a bit of coin on the side whilst doing something fun and gratifying. I'm not yet sure about the rate, I'm thinking $50/h maybe? It feels like a fair amount that will filter people that are truly interested without being prohibitive. Also if you want to try out, something like a $10 for the first half an hour? If you are interested, drop me a msg at: Knight.of.the.Lambda.Order@gmail.com Thanks, Max.