|Anyone here interested in Haskell lessons?
|Some time ago I started teaching my father Haskell an it was surprisingly fun.
I mean, usually I would work on some hard problems and feel inadequate
especially when comparing my own abilities against the cumulative knowledge of
all the people on the internet - where on the other hand whilst teaching
I suddenly realized that I know quite a bit and it was really gratifying.
I have also noticed that there are quite a few people interested in learning,
however they are unable to overcome initial strangeness of the language. Which
is not unreasonable since there are many completely new concepts for some
people: like if you only ever used imperative languages, functional programming
feels weird and unnatural. Types may feel like such a bother when you don't yet
have an intuition how they can indeed guide you instead. The non-strict
semantics mean that you have to completely change how you approach solving
certain problems optimally. All of that combined with a syntax that is
completely different from most of other mainstream languages can often be a bit
much. I myself had two failed approaches before I was hooked. Some people
however my give up to soon, which I think is a shame since even if you won't end
up ultimately using Haskell in your day to day programming, these ideas are
worth internalizing for their own sake; to give you a different perspective and
make you a better programmer.
So yeah, all of that gave me an idea, why not start giving lessons? I may get to
talk with some interesting folks from different backgrounds, and earn a bit of
coin on the side whilst doing something fun and gratifying.
I'm not yet sure about the rate, I'm thinking $50/h maybe? It feels like a fair
amount that will filter people that are truly interested without being
prohibitive. Also if you want to try out, something like a $10 for the first
half an hour?
If you are interested, drop me a msg at:
Knight.of.the.Lambda.Order@gmail.com
Thanks,
Max.
