ASK HN: Testscenar.io – Make test scenarios, plans and reports 2 points by grasper 244 days ago Hello, I'm founder of https://testscenar.io. This is my first real startup. I am single founder (I'm looking for co-founder so please feel free to contact me ;)) of this and I'm trying to get a good feedback. I think, that the best place for constructive feedback is here at hackernews. I'll try to respond all feedback because it really matters for me. So what about is this startup and what problem it solves? It solves a problem of dozens spreadsheets in QA work. It organizes test cases, test plans, and you can generate report. That's all. Thanks in advance, Adam




