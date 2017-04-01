Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Aerospace Coder Drags Stodgy Industry Toward Open Source (wired.com)
1 point by ryanmelt 244 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



My open source command and control system COSMOS made WIRED which I think is really exciting. COSMOS is really useful for anyone wanting to control embedded systems in any industry, not just aerospace.




