Aerospace Coder Drags Stodgy Industry Toward Open Source
wired.com
1 point
by
ryanmelt
244 days ago
1 comment
ryanmelt
244 days ago
My open source command and control system COSMOS made WIRED which I think is really exciting. COSMOS is really useful for anyone wanting to control embedded systems in any industry, not just aerospace.
Search: