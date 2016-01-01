Rule of thumb: when designing components it is a good practice to ask, on every user click/keypress, "what happens if they made a mistake here?"
You can also reopen the popup without refreshing the page by clicking the link that appears once the popup has closed, just under the selected time.
On the Web, I would expect the dialog to go back to hours after selecting minutes. Or to change colour to indicate that it is inactive and allow re-activating it with another click (starting again from hours).
That took me a little while to figure out on Android, but I like the Android interface more than iOS's 'spinning wheels'.
Neither is as obvious and intuitive (for me) as picking a date out of a calendar. Has anyone seen a time picker as straight-forward as that?
Phone tends to be even worse, especially when zooming is disabled by a site, I get why, still bugs me though.
EDIT: Alternative would be to use HTML and CSS transforms or similar hacky techniques. So, I am glad to see SVGs gaining more popularity.
Using the dial, you can sometimes start selecting or even drag/dropping some parts of the page. Use the css property user-select to prevent users from selecting visual elements that should not be selected. No one is ever going to want to select the text on your AM / PM buttons, so don't make it selectable.
Do people really prefer this over two infinite spinning number selection dials (one for the minute, the other for the hour) like on iOS?
I've typically created a user config option in any app I've designed so the user can choose whether time pickers are digital or analog.
EDIT: I see that clicking on the numbers at the top pull up a dropdown, which I think is a nice touch. Designs in the past I've opted for a double-click or double-tap to activate the keyboard so user can type in the number if they wish.
The AM/PM selection in is selector very clear - this is something I choose incorrectly every time I set an alarm on Android. On Android, the AM/PM pickers are inline with the time preview at the top - and you have to guess which one - blue or white - is the currently selected one.
Sure, if you stop and think about it, you can figure it out. This separate picker method in catc's selector seems much clearer in every case - especially when a user is in a rush or sleepy!
#6c6c6c on #00000
You need to bold your text if you really want that. https://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG/#visual-audio-contrast
But see the comment above about pro-digital possibly being a vocal minority - we very well could be.
I suppose there's a big difference with never really growing up with analog clocks, and being used to relate to analog clocks for time keeping. All my watches were casio digital clocks, set for 24h display - similar with alarm clocks. I readily think in terms of 24h, not 2x12.
[ed: I'm also used to be able to tell the time by the sun for 24h two months in summer - 0100 being due north with dst (ironic, but true) - just as 1300 is south, 0700 is East, 1900 is West.]
Unfortunately I don't use React :(