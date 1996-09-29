> Our goal is not to extend the current limits of viability, but rather to offer the potential for improved outcomes for those infants who are already being routinely resuscitated and cared for in neonatal intensive care units.
One of the biggest current problems with pre-term babies, the study notes, is a respiratory condition called bronchopulmonary dysplasia:
> an arrest in lung development secondary to premature transition from liquid to gas ventilation
So having the lambs (and, eventually, the preterm infants) remain in a liquid environment allows their immature lungs to continue developing, so that when they eventually transition to gas ventilation (breathing air), their lungs are able to function correctly.
In the interest of looking at thing squarely in the face, this can eventually (and therefore will) be used to extend the "current limits of viability".
It's important not to put blinders on because this has a very real impact on medical ethics. Is it ethical, for instance, to develop human embryos outside of the womb for convenience?
Why not, assuming outcome is identical?
We should try to avoid adding extinction to the list of consequences of the collapse of technological civilization.
Those tools (and our subsequent use of fire) enabled us to dramatically reduce the size of our digestive tract. We get more energy from our food and spend less resources to digest it because of cooking, a technology.
We have thus evolved wherein we are not capable of surviving on an entirely non cooked diet that we would gather ourselves (the energy input to gather the food plus the energy to digest the raw food is too high -- cooking makes it feasible with our technologically adapted digestive tract).
Yet no one worries about us going extinct if we were to lose access to fire or cooking utensils -- because we can recreate them with ease.
Thus, the concern shouldn't be dependence on a technology but on the ease of us losing that technology. Nonetheless, I agree that this technology is much easier to lose than fire or cooking knowledge.
The more problems we can treat with technology the smaller the genetic search space becomes. evolution can focus just on the things we can't easily solve.
Without glasses I'd be severely crippled. I've conducted a few experiments trying to move around in public without them, and it's beyond frightening.
Though somewhat dated, James Burke covers this quite well in the first episode of his classic "Connections" documentary. If anything, the situation is far worse now.
† See the book The Knowledge, and then consider a world where you have access to not only that, but also hard copies of the US Patent filing database, and 6 billion people to parallelize the bootstrapping process across. (And even that ignores the amount of "skipping ahead" that just the existing knowledge already loaded into people's heads would enable.)
Unless we all got amnesia at once, and all lost the ability to read (and those who can, to read braille), we'd be back to civilization before the generation was over—and back to simple longevity-extending practices like freezing sperm and ova long before that.
In this case, any disaster that prevents the regular maintenance and operation of something like an advanced hospital for at least a few decades. This includes various types of war, energy crises, or the classic SF theme of a society stagnating to point where it can no longer build certain necessary technologies but only operate them.
There's also the related threat to societies/nations that require technology to reproduce. If they get in a war with rivals that can reproduce unassisted, they have extra weak points that can be attacked.
> † See the book The Knowledge, and then consider a world where you have access to not only that, but also hard copies of the US Patent filing database, and 6 billion people to parallelize the bootstrapping process across.
Any scenario where you have to reconstruct knowledge like that will likely be accompanied by strife that will prevent the reconstruction for a time (of decades or more).
Have you ever read A Canticle for Leibowitz?
Technology onset: Grey-goo type scenario
Human onset: massive cultural shift to demonize knowledge.
It's happened before. It didn't wipe all technology away, but it slowed progress to a stand-still.
Well sure, if we're assuming there's no problem, then there's on problem, but that's a bit ... circular...
Moreover, there's a mountain of evidence showing that prenatal environment shapes a large swath of physical and psychological traits.
I'd honestly stake >$10k, at this point, on the hypothesis that "growing children from embroyos in vitro, hooked up to an unlimited nutrient drip" will result in children much healthier than "regular" children, along every axis we can think of. (Presuming, of course, that we first figure out every micro-nutrient such a drip would be required to provide.)
My wife and I might well have babies via IVF because she can't get pregnant while on chemotherapy - but that doesn't mean we carry any infertility genes. She just had the bad luck to have some cells mutate into cancer.
Why?
Otherwise, you'd now have two diverging human species, who might eventually not even be able to interbreed.
It's a possible outcome in a few centuries. We might get one human species that would call themselves robot-overlords, those would be born in artificial wombs have artificially enhanced brains and have very prominent positions on Earth. The plebs would sleep on the stairs and drink their soylent green.
>presuming, of course, that we first figure out every micro-nutrient such a drip would be required to provide.
It's important to understand that these micro-nutrients and other chemical signalling-agents vary through time, and in response to such things as social environment, bodily movement of the mother, sensory input (sight, hearing, olfaction, the haptic senses, etc), occasional punctual stress, pleasure etc.
You're ignoring a huge source of complexity which is the systematic variation of these signals in response to the external environment.
Temporal dynamics of signaling pathways matter.
That's simply not the kind of thing we're even remotely close to being able to simulate in a synthetic system. Hell it's not even something we're remotely close to understanding.
What kind of power dynamics does that create? It involves the work of hundreds of thousands of people across every sort of country spanning the entire globe, many of whom hold a vast amount of power over you and the rest of whom have no obligation except financial to cooperate with you.
What exactly do we gain from giving so many people such vast power over us?
Identical outcomes is a low bar, in the long-term. So then the question becomes, is the short-term pain worth a much safer future.
One of the interesting things about humans is we're all born preterm, because of our large heads and narrow hips. So you can potentially extended gestation by another term.
The major limiting factor as to when it can be transferred to the bag is when the umbilical vessels are large enough to safely and efficiently cannulate. Oxygenation, nutrient delivery and waste removal are all done via the umbilical vessels through external devices.
The biggest road block in growing a baby in a bag fully ex utero would be the period before when the umbilical vessels are accessible. Before this time in utero, local mommy angiogenesis in the wall of the placenta serves the role of the umbilical vessels. Replicating this ex utero is a completely different problem.
This new method however does fill a medical need, or at least shows the road to filling that need, meaning the problems of raising prematurely born infants.
I imagine an underground bunker somewhere growing babies in tiny pods in 1000's. Those babies are in pods until full adult hood and an artificial process is injecting memories and skills into the brains of this pod babies.
Bonus brownie points if there is a pod cluster on an alien space. A billion super humans that land on earth who were all manufactured in transport.
Do they treat humans like we treat cows pigs and chicken?
This is a common concept in space-faring science fiction. It's one of the few 'practical' methods of sending a species with a human life span far out into the universe; with an ark filled with genetic material.
Although most stories have the humans being manufactured in the good ole' fashioned way during transport, a few franchises (warhammer 40k, mobile suit gundam, certain entities in mass effect I think, halo to a certain extent, etc) speak of body-assembly-lines.
(and in the case of Halo or Warhammer40k, yes -- the clones are quite often treated as expendable cattle.)
Not only is this book series great and very entertaining, I think it tackles some technology and social ideas that others in the genre do not.
On a separate note, I quite enjoy the way that she also explores the relationship of a "backwards" polity with a more advanced international community.
It's possible that keeping extremely premature infants in an 'artificial uterus' could decrease some of these complications, especially those related to respiration.
In the table with experiment outcomes I see one lamb that survived for a while without mechanical ventilation... Was this the best outcome of the set? I couldn't make out if some of them were actually viable, and survived?
In order for an extremely premature lamb to end up in one of these bags, either preterm birth must be induced, or surgery must take place. Neither of those options is low-cost or without the potential for significant complications. You would likely end up with high rates of mortality and morbidity, and even if the BioBags were able to successfully sustain the animals, they would probably never be considered suitable for anything other than research.
There may come a day when a BioBag is able to cover the full gestation period, but even then, I highly doubt that it would be cheap enough for use with livestock.
Not discounting what you are saying; just wanted to add some more context...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children%27s_Hospital_of_Phila...
