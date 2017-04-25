Hacker News
200th anniversary of the most counterintuitive idea in the social sciences
washingtonpost.com
3 points
by
nabla9
244 days ago
1 comment
oblib
244 days ago
Great article. I'd not heard of David Ricardo's "On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation" and look forward to delving into it a bit more.
Thank you for sharing!
