200th anniversary of the most counterintuitive idea in the social sciences (washingtonpost.com)
1 comment



Great article. I'd not heard of David Ricardo's "On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation" and look forward to delving into it a bit more.

Thank you for sharing!




