Ask HN: 4 points by chevalblanc 244 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite I work as a consultant for unemployed skilled workers trying to get back to the market. What I do is find out what kind of opportunity is out there and what strategy will be used in order to put the foot in the employer's door as well as what should be said and done during their interview and assessment process. So it takes time to get there when I deal with automatic systems. So I ask you what is the principles used by online recruitment firms or online application forms systems used to match job seekers cv's? Or How I get my client's job application form being selected by these automatic screening systems?



