The problem is not QUIC, it's the request API the adblockers use to filter the content. QUIC is a fast, documented protocol used by way more people and organisations that aren't Google.
'Confirm, with appropriate supporting data, that their bid requests made with QUIC are not anti-competitive, and justify why bid requests are being used by a new and opaque request protocol under conditions where competitors are bound to use TCP with its extra round trip overhead.'
Which just looks like they have no idea what they're talking about.
Things QUIC isn't:
- Limited to Google(rs)
- "Opaque" as-is, it's just that the JS APIs are bad. It's still experimental software after all.
