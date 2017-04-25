Any fairly frequent flier will have horror stories of being mistreated by airline or border personnel, and most times the only thing you can do is to put up with it. But NOW, after the United incident, it feels like the customer is no longer as helpless as before and can no longer be mistreated with impunity.
This is irrespective of validity of any of the viral videos being circulated.
Which is ironic because the guy was crazy. He was randomly selected to be bumped and the cops had to be called in to haul him off the plane, after pleading with him for half hour. What a self-important jackass - sucks he got a bad break with the lottery but if he doesn't go somebody else will have to take his place. That's not fair either.
No, it's not fair, but it wouldn't be fair to remove another passenger because this one felt he was too important to be bumped.
>United could have just increased the compensation until somebody left willingly.
Sure, and United paid for that mistake and then some. But just because they made a mistake doesn't mean the other guy did not act like a psycho.
>they chose to involve law enforcement, with predictable results.
Those aren't predictable results. Predictable results are: "United involved law enforcement, and the passenger left the airplane promptly". A more typical scenario would see him leave way before United called the cops.
The results may not be what usually happens but they are entirely predictable. Any time you get law enforcement involved, there's a decent chance that violence will ensue. The entire point of law enforcement is to be the sole state-approved user of violence.
But I do care that a woman was hit by a stroller and that a baby was almost hit. Mr. Flight Attendant is an employee, not police officer, and has no right to assault anyone.
What upsets me, and everyone else if they spent a minute to think about it, is that flying (among many other things we do) has become a throughly unpleasant.
Flight crews are increadily underpaid, over worked and under extreme stress. If they don't close that gate on time they'll miss departure, have to wait in cue several minutes and cost their company thousands in fuel.
So they're stressed, annoyed, view us a cattle (which we are) and will lay their hands on woman with babies.
It's not the flight attendants fault. It's American Airlines' fault.
Well, which is it? Because at any given point in time there are thousands of things happening where people are clashing over something or other - that's called life. You're really unlucky when one of those events goes viral and has someone like you pilling on with the rest of the mob to make sure your sanctimonious perspective is heard.
So, ya I hate the 5 minutes of hate culture, except that's the only defense we, as the public, have against entrenched power.
Same goes for cops, soldiers, Uber, etc. I'm sorry but I no longer buy the "lone bad apple" story.
Oh. Okay. Yeah. I bet she was asking for this treatment. Just look at how she was dressed, right? Right!?
While it is cough unfortunate that now you have to see a clearer and less imperfect window into fellow human experience and feel those damnable pangs of empathy ever now and then, this is inevitable.
There are 2 kinds of global surveillance. There is the kind kicked off by the government to quasi-legally spy on anyone at any time for "national security". There is also the kind that is bottom up, the population sharing it's perspectives with itself.
The later has been increasingly influential. It has shown us police brutality. It has debunked ideas that women at the Berkeley riot was armed (and shown Reuters doesn't vet photos very well). It has shown us black citizens trying to stop white antifa activists from starting a riot in their neighborhood. It's shown us Nazis being punched. It reminds us of the lies and about-faces of politicians. It has shown us the poor driving skills of our peers. And that's this month alone.
And on and on.
For all it's flaws, this surveillance led by individuals (who recognize they own their own perspective and have a right to share it) is changing society far more than anything else we've seen in recent memory and it is accelerating.
It's a good thing, on balance
Well, yes and no. Yes overreacting with outrage to situations where we don't always have the full details is fraught with pitfalls.
At the same time, perhaps we can as a society use these moments, not for outrage but to make us better at being human. Recognize that in the grand scheme of things, we are all humans and in the same boat, and that it is better for us to suffer a LITTLE injustice instead of escalating to A LOT of injustice for someone else (aka. revenge).
Fun note: the old Moses law of "an eye for an eye" was meant in the context of not retaliating with greater force than the original injustice, precisely to avoid conflict escalation.
I, for one, appreciate it. It's highly inconsistent, but it's one of the few ways that we can check the power of entities with vastly more resources than most of us will ever have.
One is that individual humans are being gradually edged out in favor of these composite entities, and this is our lame attempt to fight back.
The other is that bad treatment has always happened and companies are just not adjusting quickly enough to the new social media world. In olden times, companies knew not to piss off influential people, but had much more leeway with common riffraff. Now the common riffraff can be highly influential and companies haven't quite caught on to this yet.
I think/hope it's the second....
Looking at the comments here, nobody's calling anybody names for not caring enough. There's discussion and argument, but not even mild insults, let alone Hitler-calling.
I'm sure it happens sometimes somewhere, but it's far from the norm.
Point out some examples or admit you don't care to have an actual conversation.
