S1Search – Inverted Index database engine powering SlicingDice (slicingdice.com)
14 points by raftelti 244 days ago | 1 comment



SlicingDice co-founder here.

There is a more in-depth overview about S1Search on this post below:

https://blog.slicingdice.com/slicingdice-uncovered-part-3-s1...

If anyone is interested to know more about our reasons for building S1Search or SlicingDice, this blog post below is a good one:

Why we built SlicingDice: https://blog.slicingdice.com/why-we-built-slicingdice-1beffc....

Happy to answer any questions about the service or infrastructure.




