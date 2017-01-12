> “The election result completely reversed people’s views
> of the state of the economy. Republicans who thought that
> we were in a dystopia now think things look great, and
> Democrats, the opposite. And it shows that it isn’t all
> based on an objective assessment of the economy.”
Trust is hard to establish but only takes an instant to break.
GS doesn't define U.S. economic policy. It might lobby for some specific issues, sure. But it isn't interested in defining the entirety of economic policy.
Also, I don't see lobbying as a problem, if it is transparent.
It's like GS is the only bulge bracket bank with lobbying interests and deep Washington connections. GS are mostly smart and mean. Sure. But do you really think that their competition does nothing and lets them dictate their interests in DC willy-nilly?
BofA, JPM, etc. definitely have ties, but it never seems to be as blatant as with GS.
The toxicity in American politics, IMO, comes for the two party system and the structure of representation. Things look very different in parlamientarian republics.
I think the politicians will finally get it when income tax revenues start eroding (maybe as soon as this year?). I'd expect this to force a pivot to a sales/transaction tax model. Hopefully (but I'm not optimistic) this is paired with a final capitulation on the necessity of a UBI.
The hard part is predicting when and how it would pop, and nobody could do that. Tons of people lost their shirts shorting against the bubble. They weren't wrong, just early.
"The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent" - Keynes
The how was important -- everybody acknowledged that the market was in a bubble, but many people predicted that it wouldn't pop catastrophically as it did.
I genuinely believed it until I read "The Short"
[1]
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/26889576-the-big-short
Bailing out households would be a far more political decision. The Fed could impose constraints on banks participating in TARP, to make sure the money gets paid back. The same wouldn't be possible to practically do with households.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public%E2%80%93Private_Investm...
It can be cost neutral by way of selling the assets back to the market, but that isn't happening at any sort of rapid clip. The Fed currently has ~$1.8 trillion of mortgage backed securities.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MBST
The bailout targeted the entire economy. Imagine the pinch we'd be in if housing all of the sudden wasn't too expensive to buy (and thus not a glorious asset for all the people that have it).
https://www.federalreserve.gov/econresdata/releases/mortouts...
now, maybe it was the right call and the (nominally) non-political nature of the Fed board is a necessary arrangement to allow for these decisions to be made where a politically accountable body could never be expected to do so.
or maybe it wasn't the right call and the political act of selecting who would prosper and who would suffer was made by a man without an appropriate mandate to make a decision that so profoundly affected millions of people.
you're right that the practical concerns about trying to address the borrowers were significant and discouraged the Fed from even trying it (and congress wouldn't go near it either). however, that there is now a long-simmering batch of political backlash and ill-will should surprise nobody.
Bernanke broke the moral hazard limit and now we're suffering the consequences in our national polity and discourse.
People in areas with poor housing markets and with terrible mortgages got the worst of it, but the wider housing market benefited from it.
Not the same! He didn't say that!