Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What top quality do you wish your peers/employees had more of?
2 points
by
wowsig
244 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
tchaffee
244 days ago
Being considerate. It's rarer than it should be to find someone who thinks before acting, and that their thinking is around what impact their actions will have on others. There are benefits to spontaneity, but spontaneity is too often just a result of laziness around being considerate.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: