I assume this is just a starting point, and I get that bootstrapping a book from OWASP content is a legitimate way to create a starting point; I'd just say: this is definitely an early starting point.
The justification? Better performance. Didn't the PHP community go through the exact same thing years ago? (With people finally giving up and going back to prepared statements for safety against SQL injection.)
It's so widespread that there are multiple libraries that tout this as a feature!
Note that this was exactly once in 20 years.
Other languages old enough to have been around prior to all this have the same history. Perl, Python, etc.
Which libraries?
And having to dynamically change a table name is uncommon.
One "trend", or rather bad habit that I've noticed a lot in discussion with other developers recently, and this doc also falls into, is that there seems to more focus on "input sanitisation" rather than "output escaping".
Regardless of what's been done to input, if the result is that you have a string that you need to embed into another string, then you need to know how to escape that appropriately for the context in which it's being used. Whether the data is user generated, or taken from your database, always assume that it's trying to break your app, and always escape it on output.
