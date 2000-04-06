AppKit:
My DAV server has hacks for Microsoft bugs and misfeatures, hacks for older Apple clients, hacks for Konqueror of all things, because I tested against it.
And our current CalDAV code has just inherited two new hacks this week to work around weird bugs in shit that Google Calendar has been serving up:
* years with only two digits or two leading zeros rather than 20xx.
* unquoted TZNAMEs with :s in them.
At least events from year "0012" are allegedly legitimate parsable ISO8601 times, and the events from year "12" are at least legitimate VCALENDAR. The broken TZNAMES parse legitimately, but
DTSTART;TZNAME=GMT+10:00:20120101T01010101 needs to be fixed up pre-parse.
Welcome to interoperability, where liberal in what you accept is the only choice when your communication partner is much bigger.
> The Radicale Server does not and will not support the CalDAV and CardDAV standards. It supports the CalDAV and CardDAV implementations of different clients (Lightning, Evolution, Android, iPhone, iCal, and more).
Contributing to devguide.calconnect.org on the other hand, helps everybody.
I was actually astonished that connectathons are still running; I haven't been to one in decades: http://www.connectathon.info
Look at the scenario from the customer's standpoint. You bought programs X, Y and Z. You then upgraded to Windows XP. Your computer now crashes randomly, and program Z doesn't work at all. You're going to tell your friends, "Don't upgrade to Windows XP. It crashes randomly, and it's not compatible with program Z." Are you going to debug your system to determine that program X is causing the crashes, and that program Z doesn't work because it is using undocumented window messages? Of course not. You're going to return the Windows XP box for a refund. (You bought programs X, Y, and Z some months ago. The 30-day return policy no longer applies to them. The only thing you can return is Windows XP.)
...
This is just the tip of the iceberg with respect to application compatibility. I could probably write for months solely about bad things apps do and what we had to do to get them to work again (often in spite of themselves). Which is why I get particularly furious when people accuse Microsoft of maliciously breaking applications during OS upgrades. If any application failed to run on Windows 95, I took it as a personal failure. I spent many sleepless nights fixing bugs in third-party programs just so they could keep running on Windows 95. (Games were the worst. Often the game vendor didn't even care that their program didn't run on Windows 95!)
Can't find it now but someone posted a Linux mailing list where Torvalds ripped a Dev for breaking something that impacted a user. The dev responded something like the parent: It's a 3rd party app/not Linux responsibility.
The OS has to be stable and the users experience is Paramount. Even a technical crowd (based on the thread) is 50/50 split on this being a Microsoft issue. A non-technical users response: "this software is shit, these idiots broke X in [this version] Microsoft sucks"
https://lkml.org/lkml/2012/12/23/75
https://lwn.net/Articles/414467/
There is no reason to ditch the backwards compatibility in my opinion. All components can be kept functional alongside each other (like how UWA can function next to Win32) with some extra effort. I love the fact that there's a host of applications that target Win32 that I've been using since windows 2000 and still work on windows 10.
This would be perfect to re-add Win16 support to W10, for example. Try to double-click a 16-bit app? It opens with its handler, "Windows 3.1 Hyper-V Association Background Launcher". As long as no W3.1 apps are running, it unloads, and the rest of the OS can be completely free of 3.1-era cruft.
You could deprecate features from your latest OS at a breakneck pace if you really took this strategy to heart. WinRT really could have been just Metro/UWP + a "Desktop" that's actually a Windows 7 VM with a high-level paravirtualized shared filesystem.
(And it's not like Microsoft didn't do this themselves before; this is essentially how DOS applications ran under Windows 3.1, in a [hypervised!] DOS VM.)
---
EDIT: let me clarify the specific point I was getting at.
If you ship $OldOS as a VM within $NewOS, very tightly sandboxed, then you never have to update $OldOS again, nor do you have to keep the code from $OldOS around in $NewOS. The $OldOS VM is now a "static artifact"—something that will never change, but will continue to run old software perfectly.
So, if $OldOS gains more security flaws, you don't update $OldOS; you update the virtualization software to make the sandbox stricter.
And when you find that your $NewOS is now, itself, old—well, you just do the whole thing again, writing an emulator for $NewOS within $EvenNewerOS, and then your $OldOS programs run by launching a VM-in-a-VM. If you like, you can port the $OldOS emulator to run on $EvenNewerOS—but you could also just consider it legacy software of exactly the type your $NewOS emulator is built to run.
The point of this is to decrease maintenance burden, by freezing the previous OS, so that you never need to think of it again. This wasn't what was done with "XP Mode"; Windows XP continued to receive updates as a component of Windows 7. The point here would be to EOL the older OS, and then virtualize it.
https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ee681616(v=ws.10...
While the virtual environment integrated somewhat with the base (eg audio, printers, some networking shares and hard drives), it still is a separate window running a separate virtualized OS. I'm not sure I would call that too tightly integrated.
Nonetheless I personally found it handy nonetheless to run the occasional very old 16-bit application.
I think Raymond Chen discussed this on this blog at one point. The answer is that users want a single integrated environment for all their apps and not a bunch of isolated sandboxes. They want to drag and drop, copy and paste, share files, inter-application communication, etc. They also want a single look and feel.
The other reason is that creating a new platform from scratch is a good way to lose features and alienate developers. The core of Windows NT doesn't look anything like Windows 3.1 but for developers the API they present is similar enough to get them on board.
MS tried to rewrite and get compatibility by using these sorts of features. It was looked at by the PMs and dismissed because it was completely broken.
Turns out most hacks are in the software for a reason. They actually solve a problem that needs solving. Who knew ?
[0] : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mac_68k_emulator
[1] : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosetta_(software)
[2] : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_macOS_components#Class...
My point was less about compatibility, and more about security. If you took this approach, old software would still expose the new OS it was virtualized atop of, to its old security flaws. So you'd still have to move away from old software, eventually, for security reasons.
But with proper VM isolation (and checkpointing, and a few other things), you could still have programs like IE6 around today, serving in its last purpose as the '90s-era Intranet web-services equivalent to the '80s 3270 mainframe terminal clients.
Most any modern VM software can offer this level of isolation, but most have "host integrations" that turn them back into security holes. To be able to ship a static, EOLed copy of XP that could run IE6 indefinitely, without that causing problems, your compatibility layer would need to be a lot less like "Windows XP Mode" or Rosetta, and a lot more like DOSBox or qemu.
There is one case where this already happens: many pieces of IBM z/OS software have been wrapped in layers of hard-isolated emulators for decades now, such that programs from the 70s are able to continue running without recompilation, atop a stack of VMs, where many of the intermediary pieces of VM software have themselves long been EOLed.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/project/drawbridge/
You could even hold down the Commodore key while booting to get a mode compatible with the previous system.
Once a install base has been built up, compatibility (or lack there of) can make or break you.
Even better was Windows (Live) Photo Gallery. Sadly it's dead since Feb 2017, you can't even install it anymore, as only a now broken WebInstaller exists. Photo Gallery was hand down 1000 times better than Picasa/Lightroom/Photos/iPhotos for just browsing photos and videos. And it alo supported tags with hierarchy (eg "City/New York/Manhattan").
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_Photo_Gallery
Sadly WinFS failed, metadata is nowadays often misunderstood and persived by companies contra productive in the age of cloud service strategies. Flickr is probably the only well known photo service tht keeps metadata. Facebook made it popular to strip metadata and keep annotations internally (as vendor lockin) - now common also with other services.
I hope there will be a kind of come back of metadata. People need more education to understand the concept, that's all.
It's cruft when those assets are now embedded into your compiled, bundled, distributed software and such metadata now has no purpose whatsoever, as is the case for the examples cited in the article.
It isn't talking about the metadata columns for files.
I wrote about the metadata handling in Explorer/shell32. It's a light version of what was tried out with WinFS.
The metadata that the author finds is actually inside resources inside the executable itself. It does not include any strings found in the executable which are used to parse the metadata from other files that you have on disk.
I'm not saying metadata is cruft. Metadata is very useful during production or for managing art assets. It is however superfluous once it is embedded in an executable or other code library or packed archive. This is simply because its purpose has already been served and it is no longer needed at that point, thus wasting space.
Slightly OT: is there any good photo organizer for windows? I would be happy with sth at the level of shotwell even https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Shotwell
Photo Gallery supports video too, and is s lot easier to use and has s polished UI and stable path-like-metadata support. DigiKam can read such metadata tags, even edit them but adding new ones is buggy (path like City/New York/Manhattan are then stored as three separate tags City, New York, Manhattan).
This sounds like a challenge. You're on.
- Do some scratching around; discover sites hosting "wlsetup-all.exe"
- Point the Web Archive at download.live.com
- After some trial and error with broken pages find http://web.archive.org/web/20161130174327/https://support.mi...
- Follow the "Download options" link
- Eventually land on http://web.archive.org/web/20161226002912/https://support.mi..., and disable JavaScript so the page doesn't kill itself (remember on Chrome you just click the (i) to the left of the URL)
- Ah, a "Download Now" link!
$ curl -vv http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=255475
Location: http://g.live.com/1rewlive5-web/en/wlsetup-web.exe
$ curl -vv http://g.live.com/1rewlive5-web/en/wlsetup-web.exe
Location: http://wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/download/C/1/B/C1BA42D6-6A50-4A4A-90E5-FA9347E9360C/en/wlsetup-web.exe
(note s/web/all/g)
$ curl -vv http://g.live.com/1rewlive5-all/en/wlsetup-all.exe
Location: http://wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/download/C/1/B/C1BA42D6-6A50-4A4A-90E5-FA9347E9360C/en/wlsetup-all.exe
$ curl -vv http://wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/download/C/1/B/C1BA42D6-6A50-4A4A-90E5-FA9347E9360C/en/wlsetup-all.exe
< HTTP/1.1 404 Not Found
(...)
<div id="header"><h1>Server Error</h1></div>
(...)
<h2>404 - File or directory not found.</h2>
<h3>The resource you are looking for might have been removed, had its name changed, or is temporarily unavailable.</h3>
- Try and load wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/robots.txt in the Web Archive
- Get redirected to Microsoft homepage!!
- Lookup wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/* in Web Archive
- "805 URLs have been captured for this domain."
- Search for "c1ba..." - get hits!
http://web.archive.org/web/20170416220642/http://wl.dlservic...
137329840 bytes.
There are other sites that have copies of the file, but a) this one is from the Web Archive and b) I've verified using a mixture of WA and still-live Microsoft redirects that this is the latest-ever release.
I previously copy&pasted the folder to another PC, and manually patched the registry and copied some dlls to get it working.
This is kind of OT, but F-Spot on Linux supported hierarchical tags, as well, and I loved it. Was really sad when it was discontinued and distros replaced it with Shotwell.
(Almost?) all other other major vendors at the time used it heavily too: Microsoft Office until 2011, FileMaker until 2010.
If Apple released the OS a year earlier, but without any available third-party software (waiting for almost-rewrites to happen), would they really have been better off? At this time they were on life support and would have had difficulty convincing third-party vendors to invest heavily in their platform, or to convince users to adopt it without any major applications available.
In either case, Adobe's sway clearly declined over the years, as Apple cancelled the 64bit version of Carbon while Adobe was still heavily built around it, forcing Adobe to switch (and an awkward year or two when the Mac, but not Windows, versions were stuck with 32bit memory limitations)
Apple wrote the Finder in Carbon as a dogfooding exercise, to prove to third party developers that Carbon was a first-class fully supported framework. The Finder has since been re-written in Cocoa.
iTunes needed to support both Mac OS 9 and X, so Carbon made much more sense than writing all of the UI code twice. Also, it started as SoundJam MP, which was written for Mac OS 8, so Carbonization was much less work than a Cocoa rewrite.
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10432608
It's like a co-worker said, "Adobe's software is bloated and cumbersome, but they have a top notch marketing team that keeps it afloat." But yes, if there is a company that is ripe to have some serious competitors it would be Adobe.
MS have no one to blame except themself and their 'legacy code'.
Blame the customers. Microsoft never would have captured the marketshare they have if they didn't cater to them.
But most of the real nightmare scenarios I've heard related to backwards compatibility have more to do with third-parties doing things they were never supposed to do.
Things like hitting private, undocumented APIs. Or checking the Windows version with a "9x" wildcard, giving us the jump from W8 to W10 over a decade later.
Microsoft has made their own mistakes, but supporting the mistakes of third parties has been absolutely vital to them keeping their core customer base.
I don't personally believe the "Windows 9" story - if a program is old enough to feel the need to check for Windows 95/98 then it should already be fine to run under Windows' own app-compat layer which spoofs the Windows version string anyway. I believe it's marketing-based out of fear consumers would see "MacOS 10 vs Windows 9" (like how it was PlayStation 3 vs Xbox 2 - hence "Xbox 360").
In any case, your reasoning doesn't really make sense. I can run a program that was written for Windows XP on Windows 10 without the need from a app-compat layer. Given that a developer can hide/show all sorts of random functionality with an if-branch-on-version - the user will see a broken or strange app and it won't be clear (and MS probably didn't have the means to detect) that the app should run in compatibility mode.
I still believe that MS wanted to ship an OS that "just worked" and did so under 10, than trying to compete in version numbers with an OS that has had 10 in its name for last 18 years.
X means 10 in latin.
Look at old MacOS X 10.3 books, X always stood for 10.
I could understand the confusion.
This is just a rumor made up on reddit. It's completely false. Windows returns its version number as a series of integers. And even if it was a string, they could've just called it "Windows Nine".
Also: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14205899
That's entirely Microsoft's fault too: they made internal APIs accessible to applications, and did not provide comprehensive documentation on the full features of their public API.
The latter means that application developers were forced to just guess what a function could do. And since no API performs proper input validation, undocumented usage became the norm.
Public APIs are documented, guaranteed to work like documented (otherwise it's a bug and will be fixed) and intended for others to call. Internal APIs are none of these things. They are not documented because they're not supposed to be called. Anything not documented in an API it (to me at last) something that's not guaranteed to remain like that. Whether it's a complete function or just a side-effect of something that is public.
They did, in Windows 8. It is called Metro/Modern/UWP. Everyone hates it.
Total bytes wasted: 5341278
[1] https://gist.githubusercontent.com/riverar/f4a56b91580af1bd3...
Bloat arises from a lot of different places, a lot of which cannot realistically be controlled without drastically affecting user expectations, system performance, and how software is developed.
Consider graphics. If you are quadrupling the color depth, you are quadrupling the amount of memory required for graphics resources. Even more fun, if you are doubling the resolution you are quadrupling the amount of memory required for graphics resources. Going back to the olden days would only be an option if they are willing to compromise on the quality of the graphics.
At the other end of the spectrum are developers. Should they really be choosing things like the type of an integer to reduce the size of code and data? Old software was often limited due to such considerations. In some cases software used bizarre tricks to reduce bloat, such as cramming data into the unused bits of an address. (Apparently that was common on 68000 based personal computers.)
Don't get me wrong, there is a lot of unnecessarily bloated software. Yet I suspect that the vast majority of that bloat exists for very good reasons.
I suspect a lot of this bloat is due to the current and IMHO horrible trend of "every UI element is a separate bitmap image", even if the image is trivial to generate procedurally; consider gradients, for example --- they're easily described by an equation that may take no more than a few dozen bytes of code, yet developers seem to think it requires storing a multi-MB PNG image, maybe even in multiple resolutions (smartphone apps are a particularly notable example of this).
The irony is that this wasteful technique is often combined with the "flat" UI trend, which would be even easier to generate procedurally, so we've arrived at UIs which are less featureful and yet more bloated.
While Windows may suffer from unnecessary bloat, this article is not a very good evidence in that direction. Windows itself is much (much) more than a 4.5 MB binary and the growth of Windows over the years likely has more to do with changes in technology and the market than anything else.
I also doubt that this is an indicator of sloppy software development, nor is this basic stuff. It simply indicates that the resources were added to the executable file more-or-less as is. Developers are unlikely to be concerned with the structure of the resources as long as those resources are in a format that is well understood by the software. Graphics designers are unlikely to be concerned with how the embedded data bloats the size of the executable. While stripping the excess data may seem like a basic good practice in retrospect, it is not basic nor is it sloppy in the sense that it doesn't strictly fall in the domain of the two groups responsible for handling the data.
"We didn't have time to do it right."
And yet they always have time to do it over.
I wouldn't say it was very common, but there are some notable examples, such as Amiga BASIC which was incidentally written by Microsoft. As a result it needed a patch to run on machines with the bigger M68k CPUs (which had 32 address lines vs. 24 address lines on the 68000), but it was so awful it died a swift death in any case.
I understand why they kitchen-sink operating systems - its mainly so they can crow about new features when releasing new versions of the OS. But I wish they would offer alternate installs for those of us who are proficient.
I would bet that case was a contractor who was using their own equipment. Similar things have bit us in the ass with freelancers that have ripped off stock images and presented them as their own.
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20050819-10/?p=...
Example: He cites effects on startup time - but has he considered the existence of virtual memory? When explorer.exe loads and maps the bloat into address space, it doesn't need it in RAM until the first page fault accessing it which likely will not even happen.
In the happy case, yes, virtual memory will save us. But there are a lot of ways we could still end up loading the junk into ram.
Also, there are potential runtime costs to it being larger just on disk (need to seek over it, etc).
How many applications on Mac OS utilize PNG assets which were exported from Photoshop without any further optimization?
https://gist.githubusercontent.com/riverar/f4a56b91580af1bd3...
Example pulled at random:
D:\analysis\Windows\WinSxS\amd64_microsoft-windows
-imageres_31bf3856ad364e35_10.0.15063.0_none_edd17c6c30b4bf9f\imageres.dll
...
- Total: 4435
D:\analysis\Windows\System32\imageres.dll
...
- Total: 4435
cmd> fsutil hardlink list \Windows\System32\imageres.dll
Windows\WinSxS\amd64_microsoft-windows-imageres_31bf3856ad364e35_6.3.9600.16384_
none_cd7c033dcbdd0cab\imageres.dll
Windows\System32\imageres.dll
Seems to check though
https://github.com/riverar/eoraptor/blob/master/FileEnumerat...
A way to correct for this would be to open the files and de-dupe by (((ULONGLONG)nFileIndexHigh) << 32) | nFileIndexLow in this structure: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/aa3...
Edit:
> Seems to check though https://github.com/riverar/eoraptor/blob/master/FileEnumerat...
No it does not, reparse points are used for symbolic links and junctions - not hardlinks.
There's still a lot of size growth over time, of course.
I found it is common to find XMP inside media files embedded inside Windows EXE, as well as Linux binaries, JAR, Microsoft Word and other composite formats.
Complex media objects frequently use an encapsulation system such as ZIP. When a PNG file is incorporated into a JAR or a Word Document, the XMP content in the file may not be compressed because the archiver may not attempt to compress the png file since it assumes the data is already compressed.
XMP is very good from the viewpoint of content creators in terms of having comprehensive metadata incorporated into files so that it does not get out of sync. XMP data is RDF data using an improved version of Dublin Core, IPCC and other industry RDF vocabulary. You can write SPARQL queries right away, plus XMP specifies a way to make an XMP packet based on pre-existing metadata in common industry schemes.
The XMP packets can get big, and you sometimes see people make a tiny GIF image (say a transparent pixel GIF) that is bulked up 100x because of bulky metadata. Once you package data for delivery to consumers you want to strip all that stuff out.
The XMP spec is here:
http://www.adobe.com/devnet/xmp.html
There is some brilliant thinking in there, but also things that will make your head explode such as the method for embedding an XMP packet into a GIF
PNG can apply DEFLATE to blocks though, right? Does XMP not use it?
The two former are limited in scope and language encoding support, so iTXt is typically used for extended textual data such as XML/XMP etc. But if is saved compressed or not depends on the PNG encoder/host used (there can also be multiple instances of these chunks in the same file).
Photoshop for instance saves uncompressed, I guess to give fast access for performance reasons (ie. file viewers using galleries for numerous images while displaying their meta-data).
Bear in mind, that was the Vista days, and Windows 10 now supports even more devices. 800MB of drivers at the time.
I would not be surprised if Windows supported by default upwards of 10000 drivers. It works pretty much flawlessly on even somewhat obscure and old hardware. And when your OS is installed on that many consumer devices, and not informally standardized servers, you are going to meet those weird devices one way or the other.
Windows drivers may also take up a bit more space individually because of the overhead caused by either the Windows Driver Model or Windows Driver Framework, but that's the price to pay to not have a driver crashing and bringing down your entire system. Yes, Linux, I'm looking at you.
And in a perfect world the external PNG content would also be verified.
There is also a Windows system integrity checker service which disallows changes to protected Windows files, and repairs them automatically (using a cached copy).
It’s your computer, you installed the software, you have a license, therefore you own that copy, and can modify it however you wish. (EU Copyright Directive, especially Article 6 and following).
Now, the question is, why does Windows not allow me to add signatures that should be considered acceptable by default, why can I not modify my own OS installation?
I was under the impression that you can only legally modify files for fair use or compatibility purposes, not just because you want so.
On Android, I can change which keys the bootloader accepts for signing, and add my own.
From then on, the system will allow me to normally push updates, etc.
Apparently, on Windows, even as Root/Admin, I can not do so.
Additionally, that is correct in the US, but in the EU, having a license is equivalent to owning the copy, and having all relevant ownership rights, such as the right to modify, right to rent out, right to resell your copy, etc.
If you can buy a car, add a different FM radio, and resell it, so you can buy a Windows copy, modify the start button to show a penguin eating an apple, and resell it.
You are wrong regarding the right to modify software. It seems to say pretty clearly that you are only allowed to modify software only to make it work as intended:
Exclusive rights of the rights-holder: the translation, adaptation, arrangement and any other alteration of the program;
Limitations of those exclusive rights: A lawful acquirer of a program may reproduce, translate, adapt, arrange or alter the program, when it is necessary in order to use the program in accordance with its intended purpose.
http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=URISERV%3...
That’s your interpretation of the law, the ECJ has ruled otherwise.
That's why I asked if there was a way to add your own key to the keyring.
On Android, I can add my own keys to the bootloaders allowed keys, and lock the bootloader again. As is the recommended installation type for copperhead OS.
...and then there's "Secure" Boot, which may get in the way of this all; I don't know, I don't use such locked-down hardware myself.
And to repeat it over and over — it's like a boot stomping on disk space, forever.
I remember that certain XML tags had to use the exact namespace defined in the Adobe spec, but other than that it all seemed pretty XML compliant.
I was using Python / ElementTree, and had to override the namespaces to make sure the exact name was being used. Or something.
https://docs.python.org/2/library/xml.etree.elementtree.html...
What other problems did you encounter regarding XML compatibility?
It was incredibly temperamental too. I got the initial bare bones demo working and showed the powers that be, but after that a spent a week trying to do it again and it wouldn't work. I one stage me and a colleague went through a tutorial on it in sync and the same steps would work on one computer but not the other.
Had we got it working well we might have even saved this particular company (mostly a graphic design one), they were in the advanced stages of circling the drain. It's frustrating when you see the potential of huge productivity improvements but their just out of reach.
I wonder how easy it actually is to remove this XMP metadata, considering that it could potentially break some application which loads a PNG directly from explorer.exe with a broken PNG parser or something.
...but given how well DNS-based package names in Java have worked out (i.e. poorly) I'm surprised they went in that direction.
On the bright side - URIs (and so, XML namespaces) don't need to use the http:// scheme - they could easily switch to urn: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4116282/when-to-use-a-urn...
E.g. that shrinking tunnel under "normalized".
Gee whiz! What a world!