Ask HN: In your opinion, what is the current state of Ruby?

I ask because I've been asked to give a talk on the current state of Ruby at a European startup incubator. In that area, there aren't a lot of Ruby events, and they're just looking for high level information about my experiences working with Ruby in San Francisco, CA. I have some talking points based on my own experiences & observations, and I'd love to hear what others have to say, too. I'll comment on this thread myself in a few days and/or link to the talk I give if it gets recorded.