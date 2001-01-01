|
|Ask HN: Lightest Linux distribution (DE agnostic)
|Okay, now I realise that this question has been asked and answered way too many times to be asked here, but I noticed that at every single place possible, the distributions are compared keeping the distribution in mind. When they say Ubuntu, they mean Unity, Debian means gnome and so on. But consider if all distros used the same DE (say XFCE)? In my opinion, this would help us choose better.
Thanks in advance
On second thought, you can make Archlinux (https://www.archlinux.org/) really light. It doesn't run on memory but you can choose very easily whatever DE or services you want. So it's possible to make Arch super lightweight more easily than say, Ubuntu.