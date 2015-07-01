So then how would you tell other people that you were struck by a car? Would you say you were hit by a "kiwen utala"? "I was hit by a hard object". Okay, does that mean a book fell on your head? Or someone bumped into you?
And if "towo tawa" is a "space used for movement", then how would you distinguish it between any of the other spaces used for movement, like a bus, train, airplane, elevator, shipping container, bobsled...
One of the values of a word like "car" is it can be used to refer to something independently of how it's being used, which is helpful when things can be used in more than 1 way, and you want people to understand you're talking about the same object in each case.
toki pona has a reduced vocabulary. It builds more complex concepts that other languages have lexemes for as compounds, and these are somewhat standard, though more flexible than in other languages ('tomo tawa' is almost always the way to say 'car'). All languages do this, of course, e.g. a firefly / lightning bug, but toki pona does it more.
Most people would understand 'tomo tawa li utala e mi' to mean a car hit me, unless the context indicated otherwise (e.g. we're discussing trains). If it really mattered that it was a private passenger vehicle and not a bus, or some other kind of vehicle, you'd have to say more. But if I said 'I was hit by a vehicle', you wouldn't necessarily need to know exactly what kind. You would probably infer that I didn't mean an aircraft.
Part of the zen of toki pona is realising how little you need to specify.
And again, this happens to a lesser extent in other languages. You typically don't specify pronouns with Japanese verbs, relying on the context, with the occasional explicit pronoun as a topic marker (which Japanese language learners from, say, English, use much more often than native speakers).
Maybe "tomo tawa kulupu" 'group travel space'
> train,
Maybe "tomo tawa linja" 'long stringy travel space' (or alternately "tomo tawa pi kiwen linja tu" 'travel space of two stringy solids')
> airplane,
I've previously used "tomo tawa kon" 'air travel space'
> elevator,
Maybe "tomo tawa anpa" 'downward travel space'
> shipping container,
Maybe "tomo tawa esun" 'commercial travel space'
> bobsled...
Maybe "tomo tawa pi telo lete kiwen" 'hard cold water's travel space'
I'll also add that there's been some debate between "tomo tawa" 'travel building, travel space' and "ilo tawa" 'travel tool' for vehicles. I would certainly regard a bicycle as an ilo tawa because you don't enter inside of it. (A problem with "tomo tawa" is that "tomo tawa kon" 'air travel space' is arguably ambiguous between an airport and an airplane!)
Although toki pona is super-bad for any kind of precision, you can often figure out how to express more than you might first think. :-)
That's the problem with all of these—they're all ambiguous. Which is fine if the person you're talking to knows which you mean, but when you're talking about something new, you have no way of actually making clear what you mean. It seems like the best you can do is reinvent agglutinative languages, badly.
?!
Do you really mean that?
All languages have compound lexemes. And all languages can use description to disambiguate.
The balance in toki pona is at a dramatically different point to English, which has a relatively large functional vocabulary. But it isn't a difference in kind. And most conlangs, in my experience, rely more on compounds than English.
The "Badly" at the end seems to drop your comment from curious bafflement to prejudice. Why would it be bad?
Because agglutinative languages have much more sophisticated systems and morphemes for expressing complicated ideas. This reads more like Mark Twain's satire about German (https://www.cs.utah.edu/~gback/awfgrmlg.html).
I was just pointing out that your analogy with Perl was not a very fortunate one. What was being criticized about the language is that it is so simple that it needs too much composition to express ideas (which in my opinion should be the main goal of a language).
In your analogy, you make it look like if the problem was that this (hackernews? an internet forum? written language?) is not the right medium to communicate using Toki Pona, as a phone is not the right medium for Perl programs. My question is: what would the right medium be?
You should consider taking up Toki Pona as a hobby. You should try and take meeting notes in Toki Pona at work. You'll be surprised at what you find yourself thinking—even though you won't be able to use the notes in the way you would your normal notes.
In Brazil, even the formal word for 'thing' (coisa) became a verb (coisar), informally. Meaning you can 'coisar a coisa' (thing the thing). There's even an informal masculine version of 'thing' (coiso), which serves no purpose but to say 'coisa'.
Furthermore, regarding 'thing', one can also use 'troço' (which also means a useless person), 'treco', 'negócio' (business), and 'parada' (stop).
You don't.
I find this somehow very poignant :)
What exactly does the author think "microscope" means? From Wikipedia:
> microscope (from the Ancient Greek: μικρός, mikrós, "small" and σκοπεῖν, skopeîn, "to look" or "see")
Consider a man being helped along the street by his friends. He's stumbling, often falling over, unable to keep going in a straight line. A police officer walks up and asks them what's wrong.
Scenario 1: his friends say "He's drunk off his ass."
Scenario 2: his friends say "He has imbibed intoxicating beverages to excess."
To many native English speakers, if you presented those two as skits, they'd find the second one much funnier. And the reason would be the use of "high-class" vocabulary in a decidedly low-class situation (a drunk stumbling along the street).
Now consider the English word hydrogen. And then consider the German word Wasserstoff. Native English speakers sometimes find the German word funny -- it sounds just like "water stuff"! But they don't reflect on the fact that "hydrogen" means essentially the same thing when you look at the Greek roots.
This happens because words with Germanic roots are often "low-class" in modern English, while words with obvious Greek and Latin roots are high-class. And that... is because modern English developed after the (Romance-language-speaking) Normans took over England from the (Germanic-language-speaking) Anglo-Saxons. The vocabulary of the Normans, since they were the ruling class, is prestigious in modern English, while the vocabulary of their Anglo-Saxon subjects isn't.
And guess what language family Icelandic is in?
- turtle: Schildkröte (shield toad)
- sloth: Faultier (lazy animal)
- glove: handschuh (hand shoe)
- squirrel: Eichhörnchen (oak horn. Admittedly that does not make much sense.)
- slug: Nacktschnecke (naked snail)
- headlight: Scheinwerfer (shine thrower)
- gum: Zahnfleisch (tooth meat)
- vacuum cleaner: Staubsauger (dust sucker)
- squid: Tintenfisch (ink fish)
- plane: Flugzeug (fly thing)
- vehicle: Fahrzeug (drive thing)
Also, "Eich" has nothing to do with "Oak." Instead, it derives from PIE " * aig-" which means "to move quickly."
EDIT: HN's pseudo-markdown formatting is a plague unto mankind. The hoops I had to jump through to prefix an asterisk to a word…
EDIT2: If you click around on the Wiktionary page for Eichhörnchen, you can find lots of fun details to its etymology. https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Eichh%C3%B6rnchen
The translation of Zeug, and especially -zeug is contentious. Stuff, gear, tool, utility, means. There are many ways in which it is used in German: Flugzeug, something that flies (or that you use to fly with); but Schwimmzeug is not a boat. Instead it means the "stuff" you need to go swimming, like goggles and a swimsuit. Schlagzeug (Schlag: beat) is neither something you use to hit somebody with, nor all the things you need in order to go a-hitting. It's a drum kit.
An aeroplane is a wanderer through the air.
I've heard a similar tale about 'wisdom tooth'. The story goes that it's a translation of the Dutch 'verstandskies'. 'Kies' means tooth (molar?), and 'verstand' can mean 'far-standing', so referring to the position of the tooth.
However, because 'verstand' more commonly means 'mind', it was mistranslated.
Now, Germans also use the 'wisdom' version, and Belgians use 'wijsheidstand', where 'wijsheid' is another of wisdom, so probably this story is incorrect. Many of us Dutchies still choose to believe it, however, and so we just have to conclude that both the Germans and Belgians are just kind of silly for making the same mistake.
It's from Greek σωφρονιστήρ /sophonister/ through Latin (dens sapientiae). It's been "Wisdom tooth" all along. The story goes that these teeth appear approximately at the age where one becomes "wise."
Ha. Few of the people whose wisdom teeth came and went (painfully) are wise already. Increased life spans and all that…
Then again, sophos does not just mean wise in Greek, but also just clever, cunning, or prudent. ;-)
Thanks for your comments though. I love this kind of stuff!
The idea was that the Rabbi would only use the 300 words on the list (plus Hebrew, English, and Aramaic for quotes) during his sermon. That way, it wouldn't be to hard for a non-native Yiddish speaker to understand his sermons.
https://i.stack.imgur.com/itgeU.jpg
I learned toki pona in 2009 and I enjoy it a lot. Among other things, I used in this MIT Mystery Hunt puzzle
http://www.mit.edu/~puzzle/2012/puzzles/into_the_woodstock/s...
Related, but with an extremely different ethos:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_semantic_metalanguage
http://www.muppetlabs.com/~breadbox/txt/al.html
Rule #1: Know your Audience
In the real world, some communities have used very restricted languages ("pidgins") for work and trade. But when you raise the next generation in such a language they quite spontaneously complexify and enrich the original pidgin into something called a creole. And creoles are full-featured languages.
I'm learning it after reading this article for the sake of testing the theory of if it promotes mindfulness. I'm also evaluating it in the context of nonviolent communication to see if it can adequately communicate fundamental human emotions & needs.
Toki Pona or something like it seems like a useful tool in that context, though I'm not sure how it might fit in yet.
> Numbers are also minimal. Lang initially only had words for one (wan), two (tu), and several (mute). Many Toki Pona speakers have expanded the word luka (hand or arm) to mean five, and mute to mean 10.
Being a barely-used conlang, it already starts to behave like a real language and sprout random exceptions that non-native speakers will struggle to understand. I can picture the dialogue:
"See, luka is hand, or arm, but sometimes it's five. It makes perfect sense!"
"Okay, but when I hear luka how do I know if it is a hand or five?"
"Oh that's easy. Pick one that seems natural."
"Sure, yeah that's easy and natural to you: you speak the language. I don't!"
Problem
No problem
Armed militia ahead ? Problem. It looks like they're going to let us pass ? No problem. Low on fuel ? Problem. Shelter found ? No problem. Storm is coming ? Problem. The remaining communication was done by hand waving (a snake, etc), watching his darkening or lightening facial expression, body language, various gestures.
No, it wasn't expressive at all, but it got the job done. Ryszard traveled where he wanted, the driver got paid.
I am not sure... in practice, words are continually added to a language when new things need to be described, although there was obviously a way to describe the thing before the new word came along..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_semantic_metalanguage
One thing that's confused me about this project is how much they are relying on people's prior human experience to understand the explications -- maybe a question of how much they use extensional or intensional definitions.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extensional_and_intensional_de...
i wonder also how well you could get language primes to align with the axes of a word vector, as used in word2vec and other neural network based translation engines. what would a pure vector based language look like, I wonder?
This is related to what you wrote, "in practice, words are continually added to a language when new things need to be described". Consider new technologies for which new words are invented: these can generally be defined using the existing set of words in a language. The new word just provides a one- or two-word short form method of referring to that technology.
On the other hand, there are certain things - and I'm thinking specifically of human experiences as one set of those things - which are not easily summarized in a sentence and these get their own words. Consider emotions as one example. As the set of "known" human experiences (emotions, perspectives, etc.) grows, based on a more sophisticated understanding of human nature (via psychology, literature, etc.), new words are needed. Sometimes these words are borrowed from other languages, like "schadenfreude" and "empathy" (I was surprised to read that "empathy" first appeared in English in 1909, based on another German word).
On this basis, it would only be possible to limit the set of possible words if it were possible to limit the set of human experiences, which I don't think is possible. A transhuman/sci-fi example would be if a method was invented to perceive visual wavelengths that are currently outside the human visual spectrum as colours (i.e. infrared and ultraviolet, but perceived directly in the same way we perceive red and purple). I can't currently imagine a way (although perhaps there is one) of describing something like this using the existing set of words.
It is entertaining to look for corresponding patterns between formal languages (programming languages) and natural ones. For example, defining new words is essential and corresponds to procedures. What about templates/generics? I think the concept of adverbs and adjectives comes close. You take a generic word "car" and specialize it "blue car". Natural languages have namespaces, but they are implicit. A jaguar could be an animal or a car depending on context.
Maybe if there existed BF where you had a macro system for user-defined sequences, it would be possible to program in such a language.
[0] https://github.com/federicoculloca/m4bf
It features a side-by-side view and might be interesting if you want to look at a longer Toki Pona text.
Toki pona is nice in concept, but too restrictive in practice.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_English
- ike li kama (bad comes): shit happens
- telo nasa (crazy liquid): alcohol
- telo nasa pan pi wawa ala (crazy liquid bread without power): light beer
- mije li lon sewi meli (male positioned high relative to female): missionary position
- pana e telo jelo (give away yellow liquid): urinate
There’s good reason to think that emoji are more like gesture than
language. When you crunch the numbers (and I have), the face, hand,
and heart emoji are by far the most popular — not the emoji that
represent noun-like items. Furthermore, the vast majority of emoji are
used beside words, not all by themselves in extended emoji-only
stories. People aren’t using emojis as a substitute for language,
they’re using it as an addition to it, just like you wouldn’t want to
talk in person with your hands tied behind your back and a paper bag
over your head.
[…]
Emoji are a universal language the same way that pointing at stuff and
grunting is a universal language. Useful, under a certain set of
circumstances! But what makes language really powerful is its ability
to talk about stuff beyond the here and now, beyond the easily
visualizable. In other words, abstraction.
[…]
For example, look at the tremendous difficulty that scientists have
had in communicating the fairly simple concept DANGER THERE IS NUCLEAR
WASTE HERE STAY AWAY in a way that will continue to make sense to
humans for the next 10,000 years. Circle with a slash? Nope, could be
a sideways hamburger. Skull and crossbones? Nope, could refer to the
Day of the Dead and/or pirates.
Why not just use emoji's for the toki pona and skip a step?
- pakala (noun): blunder, accident, mistake, destruction, damage, breaking
- pakala (verb): mess up, destroy, accident
- pakala! (interjection): damn! fuck!
or...
- jaki (noun): dirty, nasty, trash
- jaki (verb): to pollute, to dirty
- jaki! (interjection): ew! yuck!
Could also be used to insult other people and their relatives:
- o! mama meli sina li jaki!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNuZ4OE6vCk
You can teach animals to signal different things for different mental states (like teaching a drug-sniffing dog to sit down when he smells drugs) through conditioning, and it's seems like Koko's abilities are a very advanced version of that. She is absolutely an impressive animal, but she has no true language. That, alas, is still the exclusive domain of humans.
https://xkcd.com/thing-explainer/
