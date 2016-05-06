Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A new report reveals Obama misled the public about a quiet giveaway to Iran (vox.com)
12 points by shawndumas 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Interfering in DoJ law enforcement, trading a bunch of Iranian spies and money for some people caught up in the Iranian police state, and then lying about it. For what? An unverifiable deal that blesses Iran as the hegemon of the middle east?

That's just the icing on the echo chamber cake that the Obama white house used to sell the deal

http://freebeacon.com/national-security/wh-partner-asked-sor...

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/05/06/obama-aide-rhodes...

According to Ben Rhodes:

“Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing,” he said. 


  What’s important to note here is that Iran’s progress
  developing those centrifuges — the ones Jamili was allegedly
  helping procure parts for — is part of what prompted the
  Obama administration to try to negotiate the nuclear deal in
  the first place. In other words, its prisoner swap
  undermined its own nonproliferation objectives.
How does inking a deal which verifiably stopped the uranium refinement program undermine the objective of stopping the uranium refinement program? If the swap was part of the larger quid pro quo and wasn't unpalatable, so be it. And so what if one of the guys was procuring parts for IEDs? It's despicable, but given that the alternative was initiating yet another war in the Middle East with more American casualties, I think we could hold our nose. I think I'll give Obama a pass for spinning the moral culpability of the prisoners.

  A number of them were involved in helping Iran procure
  lethal technology for its military
_Lethal_ military technology? Is there any other kind? This author is really struggling to create controversy here.

How about all these pundits put their collective heads together and try to figure a way out of the North Korean situation. That's a real dilemma, with a high likelihood of hundreds of thousands of deaths, including many thousands of deaths of American soldiers. If only solving it were as easy as the Iranian situation.


There's actually never been any proof provided that Iran had a nuclear weapons program. The evidence available says that Iran might have had a weapons program before 2003. This is according to the IAEA.

The US National Intelligence Estimate concluded that the Iranian nuclear weapon's program ended in 2003:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_program_of_Iran

So when the article says the prisoner was helping "Iran's nuclear weapon's program", that's a provocative and unsubstantiated allegation.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: