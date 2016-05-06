That's just the icing on the echo chamber cake that the Obama white house used to sell the deal
According to Ben Rhodes:
“Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing,” he said.
What’s important to note here is that Iran’s progress
developing those centrifuges — the ones Jamili was allegedly
helping procure parts for — is part of what prompted the
Obama administration to try to negotiate the nuclear deal in
the first place. In other words, its prisoner swap
undermined its own nonproliferation objectives.
A number of them were involved in helping Iran procure
lethal technology for its military
How about all these pundits put their collective heads together and try to figure a way out of the North Korean situation. That's a real dilemma, with a high likelihood of hundreds of thousands of deaths, including many thousands of deaths of American soldiers. If only solving it were as easy as the Iranian situation.
The US National Intelligence Estimate concluded that the Iranian nuclear weapon's program ended in 2003:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_program_of_Iran
So when the article says the prisoner was helping "Iran's nuclear weapon's program", that's a provocative and unsubstantiated allegation.
